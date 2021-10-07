CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coe College marks the start of the construction phase of the David and Janice McInally Center for Health and Society with steel signing ceremony

Cover picture for the articleThe sun shone brightly on the Coe College campus as more than 120 people gathered to celebrate the ceremonial start of the construction phase of the David and Janice McInally Center for Health and Society (CHS) September 30. Members of the Coe, Cedar Rapids and local medical communities reviewed the architectural renderings of the future facility, heard about the impact the CHS will have on the region and signed their names on a steel beam that will be used in construction of the building.

