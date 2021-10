This should’ve been an easy, no-brainer decision made months ago. However, that’s not how the cookie crumbled in the Valley with the Phoenix Suns and Deandre Ayton. Coming off an incredible run to the NBA Finals, Ayton’s rapid two-way development was on full display as he averaged 15.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. During the regular season, Ayton’s inconsistencies were sometimes maddening, and teammates like Chris Paul and Devin Booker were constantly in his ear, but the immense talent was always there.

