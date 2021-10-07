Dolly Parton Tells Story of Playing Spin the Bottle for First Kiss

Legendary country artist Dolly Parton may be going on 55 years of marriage with Carl Dean, but she still has some pretty entertaining stories from her life before settling down.

She keeps her husband out of the public eye and the two have enjoyed a pretty relaxed world away from media attention. Although she keeps him to herself, there’s plenty about him and past romances she loves to share.

Dolly Parton Shares First Kiss Story

Recently, Dolly Parton shared the most adorable story with W Magazine about her very first kiss. She said that her first kiss actually happened during a rather exciting game of spin the bottle.

“My first kiss? Lord have mercy, I think my first real kiss was still in grade school. Some girlfriend had a party at her house, and we played spin the bottle and, uh, I got my first kiss from a boy there. A different boy than my first crush,” she said during the recent interview.

It’s funny to think about that little boy, now grown, who likely tells people eagerly he once kissed the “9 to 5” singer. For Dolly Parton, she was just excited that the boy it landed on was someone she didn’t mind kissing.

“But I was happy that it landed on one of the cute boys. I had a lot of boys in my life. I love boys. I still do,” she said.

Parton claims that the key to having such a successful marriage is getting to keep Carl Dean and their love to herself. It may also be that she’s an incredibly open person, never afraid to admit past love and crushes.

“I had a big crush on Johnny Cash. When I first saw him before I actually got to sing, my Uncle Bill, who used to take me around, we sat in the audience at the Grand Ole Opry. And when Johnny Cash came out, he was young and he was skinny, and he just had that magnetism. The way he moved around, you know, so sexy,” she said to W Magazine.

Parton and Her Butterflies

If there’s any symbol that can represent the Queen of Country Music, it may just be a bright, beautiful, and vibrant butterfly.

Her theme park, Dollywood, has a butterfly in the logo. Her new perfume is topped with a pink crystal butterfly. You may even remember her hit song from 1974: “Love Is Like a Butterfly.”

For Parton, a butterfly has important significance.

“Butterflies don’t sting, they don’t bite, and they are so beautiful. And I just kind of related to them with my own personality. I claimed them as my little symbol. I have a few little tattoos here and there. I’ve had surgeries for different things, and if the scars didn’t heal properly, I just gotta put tattoos to take the sting out. I don’t have the real heavy, dark tattoos. Mine are all pastel. And I have more than one!” she said.

The singer has claimed butterflies as her symbol of beauty and kindness, which makes a lot of sense.