These man made chemicals are linked to health risks such as cancer, and are showing up in our drinking water. In some places we know the source of the PFAS, but in others it’s a mystery. On The Point, we discuss how the chemicals are used, what we know and don’t know about health risks, and options for removing them from the water. We also discuss ways to avoid exposure to PFAS in products we buy and even what we eat.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO