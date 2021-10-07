SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Local teams return home after road game stints

ADRIAN O'HANLON III | Staff file photoThe Miners return home to face off against Idabel on Friday in Hartshorne.

The Miners return to their home field as the prepare for the next challenge in district play.

Hartshorne (2-3, 1-1) will be hosting Idabel (3-2, 2-0) on Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. The Miners are a team that has never been ones to back down from a battle, as coach Jeff Beare said they work to get better every week.

“We’ve got to start with the goal of ‘worry about ourselves,’” he said. “That’s always been our focus."

Idabel is coming off a 52-27 win over Wilburton last week, and will be looking to extend their streak in district play.

Meanwhile, the Miners return home after recording a dominant 34-0 win over Valliant. In that game, Hartshorne quarterback threw for 103 yards while also rushing for 57 more yards and two scores.

He was aided by Caden James and Jackson Moody — each recording 59 rushing yards — as well as Carlos Pajaro, who added in a rushing touchdown of his own.

In the air attack, Xavier Fraser recorded six catches for 85 yards, while James added in another 18.

MOUNDS AT SAVANNA

Savanna (1-4, 0-2) returns home to play host against Mounds (4-1, 2-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Eagles are led by junior quarterback Mason Coddington, who has thrown for 517 yards and five touchdowns, as well as rushed for an additional 642 yards and three scores.

Blaine Hackler is the second leading rusher for Mounds, bolting out for 537 yards and seven touchdowns, while Justin Cooper, Brady Anderson, and Abi Tabora are the top receiving targets for Coddington — combining for 443 yards.

Defensively, the Eagles have totaled up 197 tackles in the 2021 season, including six sacks.

HUGO AT WILBURTON

Wilburton (0-5, 0-2) is hosting its first home game of the 2021 season as Hugo (3-2, 1-1) comes to town on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Buffaloes are coming off a defensive 14-7 loss to Eufaula last week. In that game, Hugo scored in the opening quarter before being held scoreless the remainder of the matchup as the Ironheads came from behind for the win — scoring the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Diggers, meanwhile, are coming off a loss to Idabel, where they threw for 72 yards and two scores while also rushing for 187 yards and an additional touchdown.

On the year, Wilburton has amassed more than 1,100 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, and ran for more than 200 yards and four scores.

QUINTON AT WEBBERS FALLS

Quinton (2-3) will be traveling to take on Webbers Falls (5-0) in the opening game of its district play on Friday at 7 p.m.

Webbers Falls is led by quarterback Maddux Shelby, who has completed 15 passes for 225 yards and three scores while also rushing for 814 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He’s aided in the ground game by Blaize Herriman, who has rushed for 298 yards and four scores, while Caden Dishman has caught five passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

TALIHINA AT CANADIAN

Canadian (1-4, 1-1) returns home to face off against Talihina (2-2, 1-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Talihina is coming off a 60-28 win against Hulbert last week — which was only the team’s second game against a non-junior varsity squad.

Canadian themselves are returning home after a loss in enemy territory against Porter wrapped up a two-game road stint for the Cougars.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.