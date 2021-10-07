CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Local teams return home after road game stints

By Derek Hatridge Sports editor
McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssJHp_0cK3gXyG00
ADRIAN O'HANLON III | Staff file photoThe Miners return home to face off against Idabel on Friday in Hartshorne.

The Miners return to their home field as the prepare for the next challenge in district play.

Hartshorne (2-3, 1-1) will be hosting Idabel (3-2, 2-0) on Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. The Miners are a team that has never been ones to back down from a battle, as coach Jeff Beare said they work to get better every week.

“We’ve got to start with the goal of ‘worry about ourselves,’” he said. “That’s always been our focus."

Idabel is coming off a 52-27 win over Wilburton last week, and will be looking to extend their streak in district play.

Meanwhile, the Miners return home after recording a dominant 34-0 win over Valliant. In that game, Hartshorne quarterback threw for 103 yards while also rushing for 57 more yards and two scores.

He was aided by Caden James and Jackson Moody — each recording 59 rushing yards — as well as Carlos Pajaro, who added in a rushing touchdown of his own.

In the air attack, Xavier Fraser recorded six catches for 85 yards, while James added in another 18.

MOUNDS AT SAVANNA

Savanna (1-4, 0-2) returns home to play host against Mounds (4-1, 2-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Eagles are led by junior quarterback Mason Coddington, who has thrown for 517 yards and five touchdowns, as well as rushed for an additional 642 yards and three scores.

Blaine Hackler is the second leading rusher for Mounds, bolting out for 537 yards and seven touchdowns, while Justin Cooper, Brady Anderson, and Abi Tabora are the top receiving targets for Coddington — combining for 443 yards.

Defensively, the Eagles have totaled up 197 tackles in the 2021 season, including six sacks.

HUGO AT WILBURTON

Wilburton (0-5, 0-2) is hosting its first home game of the 2021 season as Hugo (3-2, 1-1) comes to town on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Buffaloes are coming off a defensive 14-7 loss to Eufaula last week. In that game, Hugo scored in the opening quarter before being held scoreless the remainder of the matchup as the Ironheads came from behind for the win — scoring the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Diggers, meanwhile, are coming off a loss to Idabel, where they threw for 72 yards and two scores while also rushing for 187 yards and an additional touchdown.

On the year, Wilburton has amassed more than 1,100 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, and ran for more than 200 yards and four scores.

QUINTON AT WEBBERS FALLS

Quinton (2-3) will be traveling to take on Webbers Falls (5-0) in the opening game of its district play on Friday at 7 p.m.

Webbers Falls is led by quarterback Maddux Shelby, who has completed 15 passes for 225 yards and three scores while also rushing for 814 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He’s aided in the ground game by Blaize Herriman, who has rushed for 298 yards and four scores, while Caden Dishman has caught five passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

TALIHINA AT CANADIAN

Canadian (1-4, 1-1) returns home to face off against Talihina (2-2, 1-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Talihina is coming off a 60-28 win against Hulbert last week — which was only the team’s second game against a non-junior varsity squad.

Canadian themselves are returning home after a loss in enemy territory against Porter wrapped up a two-game road stint for the Cougars.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#American Football#Idabel#Miners#Jackson Moody#Eagles#Buffaloes
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tennessee High School Football player Micah Montgomery drowned on Sunday

A Tennessee High School announced the drowning death of a student-athlete on Sunday. According to News Channel 11, Tennessee High Vikings football player Micah Montgomery passed away after drowning at South Holston Lake Sunday evening. Police responded to an incident around 4 p.m. to find the body of 16-year-old Micah...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCRG.com

Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KCRG) - A former quarterback for the University of Iowa passed away this week. Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel on Wednesday while on vacation. He was the starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes in 1988 and 1989. Most recently he was the Assistant Head Coach at Evergreen High School in Colorado.
HAWKEYE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
US 103.3

Vikings Coach & QB Have Violent Exchange After Win

Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer had a perplexing moment with his quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon. Vikings' kicker Greg Joseph smashed a 54-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give Minnesota a 19-17 victory over the Lions. As the kick went through the uprights, quarterback Kirk Cousins appeared to give coach Zimmer a love punch and a push, Zimmer pushed Cousins back, and then it appeared he had to be restrained by another coach. They separated at that point and the full-on celebration began. Here's that exchange by the Cousins and Zimmer.
NFL
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
The State

TV channel, kickoff time set for South Carolina home game against Vanderbilt

South Carolina football will come back from this week’s trip to Knoxville to host its second-straight Southeastern Conference matchup, this time with the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Gamecocks play Vanderbilt on Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. in Williams-Brice Stadium, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be televised by SEC Network.
COLUMBIA, SC
Star-Banner

High school football: Previewing Friday's games

Vanguard and Belleview will look to guarantee winning seasons, Dunnellon and Trinity Catholic will look to add to three-game winning streaks and will attempt to do so against visiting opponents with winning records. The Tigers’ foe, North Marion, has won two-of-the-last-four games it has played against DHS and enters the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
eastaurorany.com

Football Team Returns Home Oct. 1

East Aurora-Holland football co-captain Bryce Clothier set an all-time Blue Devils record when he blocked three extra point attempts by the Olean Huskies last Friday at Bradner Stadium. Of course, the bad news is that in order for Clothier to block three point-after attempts, the opposition must have scored at...
FOOTBALL
McAlester News-Capital

McAlester News-Capital

Mcalester, OK
1K+
Followers
121
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for McAlester News-Capital

Comments / 0

Community Policy