CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves only have a couple of decisions to make with NLDS roster

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves have until 11 a.m. ET Friday to reveal their roster for the NLDS and unlike years past, there really aren’t that many decisions to make. From looking at the available options, it really comes down to how many pitchers the team wants to carry in a five-game series. Two potential off days in the series gives them added flexibility which wasn’t there in last year’s postseason run. Let’s take a closer look at the options.

www.talkingchop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Here's how much money Freddie Freeman is expected to command this offseason

It won't be cheap, but all signs seem to point to Freddie Freeman remaining with the Atlanta Braves beyond the 2021 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Wednesday that while Freeman figures to command a pretty large contract this winter, the belief is that the reigning National League MVP will ultimately re-sign with the Braves:
MLB
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Josh Tomlin
Person
Tyler Matzek
Person
Richard Rodriguez
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Travis D'arnaud
Person
Orlando Arcia
Person
Huascar Ynoa
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Jacob Webb
Person
Chris Martin
Person
Jesse Chavez
Audacy

Why does Joc Pederson wear a pearl necklace during Braves games?

As Joc Pederson trotted around the bases at Miller Park after hitting a pinch-hit home run in Game 1 of the NLDS, it was impossible not to notice the pearl necklace that the Atlanta Braves outfielder was wearing. But if you thought that the 29-year-old had a heartfelt reason for...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
MLB

Joc provides pop with pearls: 'It looks good'

ATLANTA -- Joc Pederson has been described as a carefree, comical teammate who can keep a clubhouse loose, much like Josh Donaldson did during his days in Atlanta. But Pederson likely now stands as the only Braves player to homer with a pearl necklace around his neck. Pederson continued to...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlds#The Atlanta Braves#Games 1 2#Bullpen
Talking Chop

Braves vs Brewers predictions: Who will come out on top in the NLDS

It is that time of the year again. Postseason baseball is here and the Atlanta Braves will officially begin play in the NLDS later today in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers. As is tradition, here are our picks for the series outcome. We will be back later with our picks for the series MVP so be sure to check back for that.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS 46

NLDS Game 1 kicks off with the Braves and Brewers

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Braves and Brewers meet in Game 1 of the National League Division Series Friday afternoon in Milwaukee. Game 2 is Saturday. The Braves and Brewers both albeit in different ways. The Brewers actually started their trade flurry by making a deal with the Braves getting pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel for shortstop Orlando Arcia.
MLB
Talking Chop

Keys to Advancing

1. Our starters will have to be at the top of their game. To be frank, I don't think I've had more confidence in any of the Postseason pitching staffs we've had during my time as a Braves fan (2010) than this one. Our top three all have experience pitching at a high level in postseason baseball. Having Ynoa as a fourth option is also super ideal, as we've seen what he's capable of when on his A game.
MLB
Talking Chop

The Daily Chop: Braves grab 2-1 lead in NLDS, Pederson, Game 4, and more

Following their 3-0 victory over the Brewers on Monday, Braves headlines were understandably centered around the heroics of Joc Pederson. With pitching being so dominant for each team thus far in the series, a three-run blast to break a scoreless tie in the fifth inning became the defining moment. Beyond just Pederson, Atlanta got an outstanding start from Ian Anderson, clutch defense from Dansby Swanson, and impressive work from the entire bullpen. With their victory in Game 3, the Braves are well-positioned for a return to the NLCS.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves make a flurry of roster moves ahead of series with Mets

After clinching the division last night, the Braves made a plethora of roster moves ahead of their series against the Mets. Most notably, they are calling up 2020 fourth-round pick Spencer Strider. Another intriguing move: the Braves optioned Sean Newcomb to Gwinnett. Newk’s been decent since returning, so I thought...
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves’ two biggest questions heading into the NLDS

For all it’s wildness and all it’s weirdness, and the unbelievable grind it was, the 2021 regular season has come to an end. If you live under a rock and the first thing you did when surfacing was click on this article, the Braves won the NL East and have the NL Central-winning Milwaukee Brewers on deck for a 5-game series in round 1 of the playoffs.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy