Braves only have a couple of decisions to make with NLDS roster

The Atlanta Braves have until 11 a.m. ET Friday to reveal their roster for the NLDS and unlike years past, there really aren’t that many decisions to make. From looking at the available options, it really comes down to how many pitchers the team wants to carry in a five-game series. Two potential off days in the series gives them added flexibility which wasn’t there in last year’s postseason run. Let’s take a closer look at the options.