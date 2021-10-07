CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

A dog’s prayer

By Gloria J. Towle, Special to The County
Cover picture for the articleWhen you are adopting a pet, take the time to meet the scared ones, the shy ones, the ones that don’t stick out to you. Take the time to see the ones that hide under their bed, blanket or litter pan … the ones that hiss, the ones that bark, the ones that cower, shake and cry and look at you with confusion. Please see the ones that have boring colors or missing limbs. And don’t forget the older ones, the frail ones, and the ones who seem to have given up. They haven’t given up…they just need you. And sometimes you just really need them, too.

