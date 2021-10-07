CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elbert County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Elbert, Madison, Oglethorpe by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-08 05:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 23:47:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Elbert; Madison; Oglethorpe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Broad River near Carlton affecting Elbert, Madison and Oglethorpe Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Broad River near Carlton. * Until late this evening. * At 5:01 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.4 feet. * Flood stage is 15 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 18 feet, Minor flooding will expand further into the woodlands and fields along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the Georgia Highway 72 bridge. A sand dredge operation on the left bank near the gage will become flooded. A large portion of Roy Wood Road will be flooded with several feet of water and the Broad River Outpost for Canoes and Kayaks location will be under water. Flooding of the yard behind an assisted living home off of Roy Wood Road will continue to expand.

