There isn’t a very good reason for this post to exist other than to note that today, October 11, 2021, is the seven-year anniversary of what I termed at the time “The Miracle on the Brazos 2.0,” or what is more commonly referred to now as 61-58. Our hub for this game is still one of the most-trafficked of this site’s entire history and contains several of what used to be one of my favorite features of SBNation’s editing platform: fanshots. They were so easy. You could just insert a quote, video, image, or whatever directly into the timeline, hit publish, and it would open a new thread on command. It was fantastic. Alas.

