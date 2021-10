After the disappointing loss to the Ravens (not because it was a must-win game, those Birds are tough cookies, but style points left much to be desired), Broncos Country are already running for the exits and flipping through the top 2022 draft prospects scouting reports ("surely we will land in the top-10!"). But this is not the time to panic (there will be plenty of time for that later). Now, looking at other prospects (the playoffs ones), what are our most realistic chances to get to the playoffs after a 5 year draught, and after navigating through one of the weakest schedules Denver has faced in recent years? We are facing each bottom-feeder in the AFC, plus one in the NFC, in addition to the entire NFC East, which for the most part is seen as a box of cupcakes.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO