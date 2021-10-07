CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Freestyle Love Supreme Returns to Broadway With Rhyme and Reason

Broadway.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Sullivan, Chris Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar and James Monroe Iglehart in "Freestyle Love Supreme" Mic drop! Freestyle Love Supreme, the high-energy show that blends hip-hop, improvisational theater, music and vocal stylings, begins its limited Broadway return on October 7 at the Booth Theatre. Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale, the production, directed by Kail, is set to run through January 2, 2022.

Broadway.com

Catch Up with Waitress’ Drew Gehling, Hamilton Star Miguel Cervantes & More on The Broadway Show

Charlie Cooper & Drew Gehling on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on October 10 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

BYRNE IS BACK! David Byrne's American Utopia Returns To Rock Broadway

We could all use a little Utopia right now, and David Byrne’s AMERICAN UTOPIA is burning down a brand new house on Broadway! Talking Heads superstar David Byrne has brought his acclaimed rock spectacle AMERICAN UTOPIA to the St. James Theatre. Don’t miss your chance to see him perform alongside an incredible company of musicians, live on stage, in this “artistically stunning tour de force."
PERFORMING ARTS
cbslocal.com

New Musical 'Six' Returns To Broadway

The day the pandemic shut down Broadway was supposed to be opening night for the new musical "Six." A year and a half year, the actress playing the six wives of Henry VIII finally got back on stage; CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘Chicken & Biscuits’ Playwright Douglas Lyons Says Black ‘Audiences Are Changing What Broadway Is’

The Circle in the Square Theatre — a Broadway house that last opened a revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” — transformed on Sunday in the ebullient and nourishing setting of a Black church as “Chicken & Biscuits,” a new comedy by Douglas Lyons, took its opening-night bow. Attended by guests including Lynn Nottage, Molly Wingwald, Jessie Mueller, Krysta Rodriguez, and Shereen Pimentel, Sunday’s opening night met the occasion of “Chicken & Biscuits” quiet revolution with uproarious joy: A family comedy starring Cleo King, Norm Lewis, and Michael Urie, “Chicken & Biscuits” is part of a post-pandemic movement on Broadway, when the industry’s doors have opened a bit...
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch and Jared Grimes to Join Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl on Broadway

(Photos courtesy of Polk & Co.) Hey, Mr. Arnstein! Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo, five-time Emmy winner Jane Lynch and quadruple threat Jared Grimes are set to star in the first-ever Broadway revival of Funny Girl alongside the previously announced Beanie Feldstein, who will lead the musical as Fanny Brice. The production, directed by Michael Mayer, will begin performances on March 26, 2022 and officially open on April 24, 2022 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre.
MOVIES
NJ.com

These 13 shows are returning to Broadway in October

Fresh off the 2021 Tony Awards, there’s buzz on Broadway, and it’s a fun time to head into New York to catch a show now that theater is back. The only problem is trying to decide just which show to see. Many Broadway productions already have returned from the long,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Ruben Santiago-Hudson Reveals His Emotional Pre-Show Ritual for Lackawanna Blues

Ruben Santiago-Hudson started previews for his solo show Lackawanna Blues on September 14, a historical night for Broadway as his play, Hamilton, Wicked, The Lion King and Chicago all resumed performances following the shutdown caused by COVID-19. An already deeply personal production, Santiago-Hudson revealed to Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek on The Broadway Show that each performance involves emotional preparation on his part.
THEATER & DANCE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Broadway.com

Lana Gordon Joins Hadestown on Broadway as Persephone Alternate

Lana Gordon has joined the cast of Hadestown on Broadway as the alternate Persephone, sharing the role with Tony-nominated original star Amber Gray. Gordon will play the role twice a week beginning the week of October 11, which will alow Gray to spend more time with her young family. “We...
ENTERTAINMENT
hollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: Andrew Bancroft on the art of ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’

Photo: From left, Andrew Bancroft, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard) and Chris Sullivan star in Freestyle Love Supreme at the Booth Theatre. Photo courtesy of Joan Marcus / Provided by press rep with permission. Freestyle Love Supreme, the much-celebrated improv group founded by Thomas Kail,...
PERFORMING ARTS
UPI News

Daniel Craig to return to Broadway in 'Macbeth'

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Daniel Craig will return to Broadway in the spring. The 53-year-old actor will star with Ruth Negga in a new production of Macbeth at Lyceum Theatre in New York. Craig and Negga will play Macbeth and Lady Macbeth in the play, which will have a 15-week...
MOVIES
t2conline.com

Pass Over: Frontmezzjunkies’ Dynamic and Exciting Return to Broadway

On a lovely Tuesday night in late September, I finally stepped inside a Broadway theatre for the first time in over eighteen months. It was quite the experience. I had found myself, I guess one could say, stranded in Ontario, Canada, far from the lockdown on Broadway, yet dreaming about the time when I could re-enter this theatrical land that I love. I had visions of what it might look like; feel like, but I must say that I was not prepared for the momentous feeling that would wash over me as I flashed my Ontario vaccination card and I.D. at the door, and walked into the August Wilson Theatre on 52nd Street to see Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s spectacularly intense and funny play, Pass Over. The entry, much like the play, felt heavy and a bit disconcerting, I must admit. I wasn’t used to the awkward weirdness of the current theatre experience, nor the proximity of others, but I breathed through it. I thought I’d be crying with joy, and in a way I was, somewhere inside, but the overwhelming feeling of being surrounded by SO MANY people was still a bit foreign to me, and the complexity and intricacy of the play filled me with a strange and intoxicating blend of connection and disturbance. Which, I must add, is the highest praise possible.
THEATER & DANCE
KING-5

Broadway returns to the Paramount Theatre

SEATTLE — Broadway is back in Seattle! The musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" opened at the historic Paramount Theatre on Oct. 5 — the first touring Broadway show to come to town in 19 months. How do cast members feel about finally returning to the stage? Jenna Rubaii who plays Mary...
SEATTLE, WA
PBS NewsHour

Broadway’s Tina Turner musical returns as theaters reopen

Melanie Saltzman reports, shoots and produces stories for PBS NewsHour Weekend on a wide range of issues including public health, the environment and international affairs. In 2017 she produced two stories for NewsHour’s “America Addicted” series on the opioid epidemic, traveled to the Marshall Islands to report on climate change, and went to Kenya and Tanzania to focus on solutions-based reporting. Melanie holds a BA from New York University and an MA in Journalism from Northwestern University, where she was a McCormick National Security Fellow. In 2010, she was awarded a Fulbright scholarship in Berlin, Germany.
BROADWAY, VA
t2conline.com

The 35th Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction Returns

On Sunday, October 3, the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returned to Shubert Alley between West 44th and West 45th Streets. This year’s edition featured ways to participate both in person and online. This allowed a way for theater lovers around the world to connect. The day raised a remarkable $753,321.
SHOPPING

