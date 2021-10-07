Person identified in fatal shooting early Thursday in Cumberland County

A Fayetteville man was shot and killed early Thursday in Cumberland County. Kenneth Franklin Miles Jr., 25, died at the hospital after being shot multiple times near the 5600 block of Summerwind Drive about 12:41 a.m., according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The location is in the Summerwind Mobile Home Park in the 1200 block of Shaw Road off Murchison Road. The park houses about two dozen mobile homes.