Public Safety

Man accused of killing 3 wanted to confront pharmacist brother over Covid vaccines, documents say

By Phil Helsel
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Maryland man accused of killing his pharmacist brother and two other people had complained that he falsely believed his brother was harming people with the Covid-19 vaccines, court documents say. The man, Jeffrey Burnham, 46, was arrested Friday in the killings of his brother, his sister-in-law and another woman...

Comments / 19

Brandon Duke
6d ago

Qanon and the GQP did a number on Americans the last 2 years truly sad

