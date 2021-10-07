The era of the know-it-all CEO is over, according to CEOs

Airgas, an Air Liquide company and a leading U.S. supplier of industrial gases, welding technologies, and safety products today announced appointments to its executive team. Chief Executive Officer of Airgas, Inc.: Marcelo Fioranelli succeeded Pascal Vinet on July 1, 2021. In addition to his role as Airgas CEO, Fioranelli also serves on the Board of Airgas, Inc. and Air Liquide Group Vice President and member of the Executive Committee. Fioranelli has nearly 30 years of experience in the industrial gas industry in countries like Brazil, China and the US with specialization in strategy, general management and business development, with a focus on Large Industries, Industrial Merchant, Electronics and Healthcare lines of business.
