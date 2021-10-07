CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Era of the Know-It-All CEO Is Over, According to CEOs

By Eric Rosenbaum, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuzy Welch says the certainty that often defined the C-suite has been supplanted by humility: "Think about how many times a day you say 'I don't know' and how much more accepted it is," she said during a CNBC Leadership Exchange virtual event on Wednesday. Greg Becker, CEO of Silicon...

NBC San Diego

Best Buy Pushes Ahead With Its Health-Care Strategy by Acquiring Current Health

Best Buy said Tuesday that it has struck an agreement to acquire Current Health, a tech company that helps with remote patient monitoring and telehealth. It already owns two other health-care companies. With the move, the retailer is pushing further into a sector that CEO Corie Barry frequently describes as...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

CommonSpirit CEO Lloyd Dean to retire in 2022: 10 things to know

Lloyd Dean, CEO of 140-hospital CommonSpirit Health, will retire from the organization next summer. Mr. Dean's tenure at the top of the nonprofit, Catholic health system spans 22 years. He served as the CEO of Dignity Health, previously Catholic Healthcare West, for 19 years before becoming CEO of $30 billion CommonSpirit, the Chicago-based merged entity resulting from the merger of Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives in February 2019.
The Motley Fool

3 Visionary CEOs That Made All the Difference for Shareholders

The right CEO can make all the difference in an investment. In this video from "The 5" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Oct. 4, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers, Rachel Warren and Demitri Kalogeropoulos share their perspective about why leaders of Disney (NYSE:DIS), Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL), and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been so instrumental in long-term investor returns.
BUSINESS
Austin Business Journal

This week's tech personnel moves: 2 new CEOs to know

Here are four recent hires we noticed in the technology and startup space. • FileTrail Inc., a records management software company that moved from California to Austin last year, announced it has named Harold Westervelt as CEO. It's the company's first CEO, and co-founder and president Darrell Mervau will remain with the company in a strategic role. Westervelt was most recently CEO of Sapiens Decision. Prior to that, he was president of INVeSHARE.
AUSTIN, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

The new CEO slogan: 'I don't know'

The pandemic brought in an era of constant learning, meaning CEOs had to adapt to guiding their teams through the unknown, CNBC reported Oct. 7. Leaders from across a diverse array of industries shared their views on steering their companies through the pandemic and dealing with constant upheavals at a CNBC Leadership Exchange. The fast-paced changes of the period meant that leaders had to adapt quickly and be flexible in their decision-making. Greg Becker, CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, told CNBC, "Whatever we decide the path forward is, three months after that, we will be changing it again."
HEALTH
nddist.com

Airgas Announces CEO Change

Airgas, an Air Liquide company and a leading U.S. supplier of industrial gases, welding technologies, and safety products today announced appointments to its executive team. Chief Executive Officer of Airgas, Inc.: Marcelo Fioranelli succeeded Pascal Vinet on July 1, 2021. In addition to his role as Airgas CEO, Fioranelli also serves on the Board of Airgas, Inc. and Air Liquide Group Vice President and member of the Executive Committee. Fioranelli has nearly 30 years of experience in the industrial gas industry in countries like Brazil, China and the US with specialization in strategy, general management and business development, with a focus on Large Industries, Industrial Merchant, Electronics and Healthcare lines of business.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

CEO and CFO compensation: 9 things to know

Compensation Advisory Partners released a report Sept. 30 about CEO and CFO compensation in fiscal year 2020, based on a sample of 135 companies with a median revenue of $12 billion. Nine things to know:. Base salaries. 1. Base salary adjustments in 2020 were about 10 percent lower than previous...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

CEOs Vs. Lieutenants: Why All Leaders Aren't Built The Same

Chris is CEO of Tercera, founder and former CEO of Appirio, and a serial entrepreneur with 25+ years of tech experience. Vision. Tenacity. Ownership. There are scores of qualities that define exceptional business leaders, but the key to any CEO’s success often comes down to their second-in-command. Great lieutenants are...
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

These Are the 2 Best CEOs, According to Jamie Dimon

When it comes to naming the best CEOs in the game (excluding himself), two names immediately come to mind for Jamie Dimon. "[Amazon's] Jeff Bezos ... [Apple's] Tim Cook," Dimon recently said on "Axios on HBO." Why? The JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO told Axios it's about their ability to...
BUSINESS
Arkansas Online

Ozy's CEO says it's not over

NEW YORK -- The chief executive officer of Ozy Media on Monday said it was "premature" to shut down and that he wants the media company to keep operating. Carlos Watson, a former former cable-news commentator and host who founded Ozy in 2013, told CNBC on Monday that he met with advertisers and investors over the weekend and that he wants Ozy to continue. The company did not answer emailed questions Monday about whether employees were still working or getting paid or how Ozy intended to stay open.
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

Allianz asset management head steps down as life CEO takes over

Allianz's head of asset management Jacqueline Hunt "wishes to step back from her day-to-day responsibilities as member of the Board of Management and has been appointed a strategic consultant to Oliver Bäte, group chief executive" Allianz said in a statement on 30 September. Andreas Wimmer, currently chief executive of the...
BUSINESS
WISH-TV

Emarsys names new CEO

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Austria-based tech company Emarsys, which has its North American headquarters in Indianapolis, has a new chief executive officer. Joanna Milliken has been appointed to the role after serving as head of CX marketing for Germany-based SAP (NYSE: SAP), which acquired Emarsys last year. Milliken succeeds...
Daily Herald

Wonderlic promotes Callahan to CEO

VERNON HILLS -- For the first time in its 85-year history, hiring assessment company Wonderlic has named a nonfamily-member as its Chief Executive Officer. Becca Callahan, mostly recently the company's chief product officer, has been promoted to CEO. With the full support of company leadership, Callahan's first major decision as...
VERNON HILLS, IL
Business Monthly

Roesch joins Netography as CEO

Netography announced that Martin Roesch has joined the company as CEO. With the addition of Roesch, CEO and co-founder Barrett Lyon will assume the role of Chief Architect and co-founder, alongside CTO and co-founder Dan Murphy. Roesch is the creator of the open-source project Snort and the former founder, CEO,...
BUSINESS
cbs19news

New CEO hired for JAUNT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- JAUNT has announced the hiring of a new chief executive officer. According to a release, Ted Rieck will join the organization on Dec. 6. “The board is pleased to welcome Ted Rieck to JAUNT. He is a highly experienced transit leader with the right blend of operations, planning, finance, and program development skills,” said JAUNT Board of Directors President Randy Parker. “Is it with immeasurable gratitude that we thank Karen Davis for her leadership over the last year. Under her direction, JAUNT has continued to provide exemplary service to this community, fulfilling the organization’s mission and vision. We are excited about what Ted and Karen will do together.”
BUSINESS
DFW Community News

CEO Conversations: Anthony Mollica takes over at Paragon Healthcare

Paragon Healthcare recently named Anthony Mollica as CEO. Paragon’s previous CEO, Rick Allen, transitioned to a new role as board chairman. Mollica previously served as Paragon’s COO and has about 30 years of experience in the health care industry. He worked as the president of Healthcare Services for Brookdale Senior Living and held executive pharmacy roles at Rite Aid, Omnicare and Giant Eagle. Before joining Paragon, Mollica served as president of Amedisys Hospice Care.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Acadia Healthcare CEO to retire

Debbie Osteen will retire from her role as CEO of Tennessee-based Acadia Healthcare. Her retirement will be effective Jan. 31, 2022. Since joining the health system in December 2018, Ms. Osteen has executed a growth plan that included the acquisition of 14 facilities, nine joint ventures with other health systems, and the expansion of multiple facilities and the addition of 1,000 beds. During her tenure, Acadia's stock price increased 125 percent, generating an increase in value to stockholders of $3.3 billion, a news release said.
BUSINESS
Chicago Business Journal

Uptake names new CEO

Chicago startup Uptake has a new CEO as founder Brad Keywell steps down from the top job. Uptake announced Tuesday that it named Kayne Grau as its chief executive officer, replacing Keywell, who will transition to executive chairman of the board. Grau joined Uptake a year ago as president. Keywell,...
CHICAGO, IL

