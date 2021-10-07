CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIVA and Rockefeller University Press Establish Read-and-Publish Agreement

By The Rockefeller University Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — New York, NY, October 7, 2021— Virginia’s academic library consortium, VIVA, and Rockefeller University Press (RUP) have entered into a Read-and-Publish Agreement. This agreement is the first of its kind for RUP in the United States and represents an important milestone in its transition to being fully Open Access. It offers a sustainable framework and provides the following benefits to researchers at eligible VIVA member institutions:

Newswise

Rutgers Award-Winning Invention Aims to Reinvent Drug Delivery

Newswise — A group of former Rutgers students who developed a pacifier-like device that delivers medication and nutrients to malnourished infants are working to see their project put to use for the first time at a major hospital system. The concept was born six years ago during the first Honors...
INDIA
cityofgoleta.org

Reminder to Read the Newly Released October Monarch Press

As we head into the weekend, please take some time to read this very packed edition of the Monarch Press. We share with you many of the exciting things happening in the Good Land, including that we have a new electricity provider (3CE) in Goleta to source clean and renewable energy on our behalf, new playground and outdoor fitness equipment is being installed in local parks, thousands of new LED lights are going up throughout the city, and we unveiled our new Goleta Valley Library Bookvan. We hope you will save the date for our next district elections workshop on October 21 at 6:00 p.m. Thank you for caring about staying informed and being engaged in your community.
GOLETA, CA
Newswise

Los Alamos space scientist named American Geophysical Union Fellow

Newswise — LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Oct. 11, 2021-Vania Jordanova, of Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Space Science and Applications group, was named fellow by the American Geophysical Union (AGU). Jordanova is among 59 new fellows this year who will be honored at the AGU Fall Meeting. Since 1962, AGU has elected fewer than 0.1 percent of its members to join this prestigious group of individuals.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
