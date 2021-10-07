Montgomery County Community College Receives $28,575 Grant for Student Veterans

Image via MCCC.

A recent grant award will help Montgomery County Community College continue its commitment to support student veterans as they transition from military to college life.

MCCC is among 20 charitable or veteran service organizations in the Commonwealth to receive grant funds from the Veterans’ Trust Fund , a fund administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs.

The VTF grants are funded by Pennsylvanians who voluntarily make a $3 donation when applying for or renewing their driver’s license, photo ID, or motor vehicle registration.

MCCC will use the $28,575 to provide additional supportive services to student veterans through its Veterans Resource Center (VRC) at its Blue Bell Campus.

The VRC provides veterans with a place where they can meet and network with other veteran students and receive assistance from Matthew Benko, MCCC Manager of Veterans Services and Judicial Affairs, and Kathleen Bullen, MCCC VRC/SCO and Enrollment Services Specialist.

Similarly, MCCC has a Veterans Resource Office in North Hall at its Pottstown Campus where student veterans can meet with Charles Storti, MCCC Veterans Services Resource Specialist.

MCCC will use the grant funds for items to support these students, including video-conferencing equipment that will connect students virtually to the Veterans Administration, computer equipment, a security system for the VRC, and an electronic awning for the deck area used for gatherings at the VRC, among other items.

“We try to build a community among our veteran students so they feel safe and comfortable on our campuses and know they have the support and services they need to accomplish their goals,” said Bullen, who has been taking the lead in Blue Bell while Benko is deployed with the National Guard.

MCCC serves more than 200 student veterans. In addition, the dedicated spaces for student veterans, MCCC has a Student Veterans Organization that meets and holds activities virtually and will be having on-campus meetings and events this year as students return to campus.

For more information about MCCC’s Veterans services, visit here.