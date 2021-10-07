CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Elon Musk Hikes Price of Shiba Inu: Up 40% Now

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After the Elon Musk tweet, Shiba Inu jumped close to 400%, confirming a total spike of about 8,000% for the dog-themed token. The value of crypto Shiba Inu spiked 45% on Monday and is 40% up today, and looks set to rise even higher, thanks to Elon Musk. Tesla CEO and crypto devotee recently tweeted a photo of his real-life Shiba Inu pet puppy, Floki. This was enough to see the canine-themed token’s value climb 380% from £0.00002207 to £0.00000570 on Sunday. This now represents a total surge of about 8,000% for Shiba Inu.

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Shiba Inu price prediction as SHIB enters distribution phase

The Shiba Inu price has been in a tight range recently. The coin staged a major rally as investors shifted to dog coins. The coin may soon decline sharply as it moves to the distribution phase. The Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) coin price strong rally has stalled as it enters its...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrency Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Shiba Inu

A number of popular cryptocurrencies have vastly outperformed the stock market over the past couple of years. Meme coin Shiba Inu is the latest crypto craze, although it's unlikely to have lasting power. This trio of crypto-associated stocks are far better investments than Shiba Inu. For more than a century,...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Sell Before They Implode in 2022

When AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announces that it’s planning to accept Dogecoin as a payment method, it might seem odd to write about cryptos to sell. If you bear with me, I’ll try to do my best to make my case. It’s not as bearish as you think. The crypto market...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Vitalik Buterin
MarketRealist

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crypto Soars After Elon Musk Tweet—Is It a Good Investment?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has continued its positive momentum over the last 24 hours as investors rush to purchase it. Shiba Inu has risen 14.6 percent in the last 24 hours and trades at $0.00003125. The meme coin has risen 144.5 percent in the previous week. If you have some funds to invest in a Dogecoin-type meme coin, you might be interested in knowing where to purchase SHIB crypto.
STOCKS
The Independent

Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos as he falls further behind in ‘world’s richest’ race

Elon Musk is currently the richest person on the planet, and he wants to make sure the world number two knows that. The Tesla chief on Monday responded to a tweet by his rival Jeff Bezos with a silver medal emoji, as he left the Amazon founder further behind in the race to be the world’s richest person.Musk’s personal wealth inflated to $222bn after the value of the entrepreneur’s SpaceX surged, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bezos has a net worth of $191.6bn. The apparent jibe by Musk was in response to Bezos’ post about an article from...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shibaswap#Shiba Token#Uniswap
Coinspeaker

Elon Musk Overtakes Jeff Bezos as World’s Richest Man and Wants Him to Know It

The attachment of importance to being the world’s richest man by either Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos is arguably an unnecessary rivalry. Elon Musk, the founder, and Chief Executive Officer of the electric car manufacturer, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) now has bragging rights as the world’s richest man, and he is flaunting it to Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN). According to the update on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk’s networth is now pegged at $224 billion and is miles apart from Jeff Bezos’s $189 billion. In the year-to-date period, Musk has added as much as $54 billion while Bezos has lost approximately $1.64 billion within that time frame.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Will Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Or Ethereum Rise More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: By the end of the year,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This New Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knock-Off Coin Is Up 1000% Today

A new Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knock-off cryptocurrency, ShibX (CYPTO: ShibX), has skyrocketed more than 1000% over 24 hours leading to press time at Monday night. What Happened: ShibX is up 1049.73% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00000004148 at press time. The altcoin has...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Tesla
u.today

Billionaire Bill Miller Predicts That Coinbase Could Surpass Tesla in Valuation

Prominent investor Bill Miller recently predicted that the market capitalization of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase could surpass that of e-car maker Tesla, Business Insider reports. The American billionaire believes that there is not a lot of room for growth in the mature car industry. Crypto is still coming of age, which...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu's Price Increased More Than 14% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu’s (CRYPTO: SHIB) price rose 14.17% to $0.000029. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 186.0% gain, moving from $0.000010 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Is Shiba Inu Still a Good Investment at This Price?

Shiba Inu's (SHIB) price has more than quadrupled in just a week. As a result, the meme token, named after a popular Japanese hunting dog breed, has caught the attention of investors seeking the next cryptocurrency to explode. SHIB is even stealing the limelight from flagship meme crypto Dogecoin (DOGE) and blue-chip cryptos Bitcoin and Ethereum. When was Shiba Inu crypto created, and is it a good investment?
PETS
Benzinga

Why Is Shiba Inu Crashing Today?

SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 26.9% lower at $0.00002245 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning. What’s Moving? Over the last seven-day period, SHIB has soared 213.23%. Against cryptocurrencies with large market caps like Bitcoin and Ethereum, SHIB declined 24.69% and 26.97% over 24 hours. The so-called Dogecoin...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy