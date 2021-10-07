CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 07.10.21

By - Anchor https://anchorcapital.co.za/
investing.com
 5 days ago

South African markets closed in the red yesterday, pulled down by broad-based losses in mining sector stocks and as increased energy prices led to concerns about a hike in inflation. Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ), African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ) and BHP Group (JO: BHPJ ) shed 3.1%, 2.0%...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Pro: the next decade for the U.S. stock market will be like the 1970s

Smead discusses the similarities he sees between now and the 1970s. He picks two sectors he expects to be the "darlings" in the upcoming years. The XOP ETF is currently up more than 70% on a year-to-date basis. Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management says the next decade for the...
STOCKS
Forbes

An Ignored Megatrend Will Power This Fund’s 9.8% Dividend For Decades

There’s an unusual shift unfolding in the labor market that we contrarians can tap for outsized dividends (I’m talking a near-10% yield here), plus price upside for years to come. We’ll do it using a closed-end fund (CEF) that’s tethered itself to a trend everyone has missed—a trend that’s concealed...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodities Trading#Hsbc Holdings#Government Bonds#Stocks#Market Review#South African#Anglo American#Amsj#African Rainbow Minerals#Arij#Bhp Group#Bhpj Rrb#Cfrj#Snhj#Massmart Holdings#Msmj#Dipula Income Fund#Dibj#Delta Property Fund#Dltj
Street.Com

Commodities, Currencies and Confirming a Copper Miner's Charts

Can investors determine a stock's trajectory by viewing the charts of commodities and currencies? The answer depends on the stock, but there are times when stocks, commodities, and currencies trade in harmonyThis type of price action can create a powerful confirmation signalShares of mining giant Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) provide a current example o...
MARKETS
investing.com

U.S. Crude Firmly Above $80; Another Weekly Stocks Build Forecast

Investing.com - U.S. crude prices posted a fourth straight day of gains, settling firmly above $80 per barrel on Tuesday, as the trade awaited weekly inventory data that could show another build in a market paying scant attention to any negative data on oil. U.S. crude’s West Texas Intermediate benchmark...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

As Commodities Soar, Consider Buying PICK ETF On The Dip

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Copper, lead, and nickel have corrected since the 2021 highs. PICK holds a portfolio of companies that will benefit from high base metals prices. Base or nonferrous metals are the building blocks for infrastructure. Copper, aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin trade on...
MARKETS
investing.com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.94%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.94%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Toho...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
investing.com

U.K. shares lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.23%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Fixed Line Telecommunications , Travel & Leisure and Life Insurance/Assurance sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 declined 0.23%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Investing.com...
MARKETS
investing.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.17%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Clean Technology , Materials and Utilities sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite gained 0.17%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Denison Mines Corp (TSX:...
STOCKS
investing.com

IMF Trims View on Growth Rebound as ‘Dangerous Divergence’ Seen

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund expressed concern the global economic recovery has lost momentum and become increasingly divided, even as it stuck by its prediction for a robust rebound from the Covid-19 recession. The Washington-based lender now expects output to expand 5.9% worldwide this year, down 0.1 percentage point from what it anticipated in July and a bounce from the 3.1% contraction of 2020, it said on Tuesday in its latest World Economic Outlook. It held the forecast for 2022 at 4.9%. The fund warned threats to growth had increased, pointing to the delta variant, strained supply chains, accelerating inflation and rising costs for food and fuel. The aggregate figure also masked large downgrades for some countries, especially low-income nations where access to vaccines remains limited.
BUSINESS
investing.com

JP Morgan, Delta Earnings, Consumer Prices: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks wavered on Tuesday as worries about rising inflation and the third quarter earnings season put a damper on the mood. The S&P 500 was flat to slightly down with half-hour of trading left in the day. Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) got a bump after saying it sold more China-made vehicles last month than it has since it opened its factory in Shanghai two years ago.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Extend Declines

Investing.com - U.S. futures fell moderately in early APAC trade on Wednesday, after major benchmark indices closed lower during regular deals and extended declines for the third consecutive session as investors remained cautious ahead of third-quarter earnings season, FOMC meeting minutes and a key inflation report due later in the session.
STOCKS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Mixed Ahead of Chinese Trade Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly mixed on Wednesday morning, with investors weighing the impact of elevated inflation on the economic recovery from COVID-19 and await corporate earnings reports. China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.42% by 9:55 PM ET (1:55 AM GMT) while the Shenzhen Component inched up 0.04%....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy