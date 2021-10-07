CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse alum Riley Christian makes ‘Bachelor’ history, details life after ‘Paradise’

By Geoff Herbert
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse University alumnus Riley Christian made “Bachelor Nation” history this week. Riley proposed to Maurissa Gunn on the season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” becoming the first Black couple to get engaged on any show in “The Bachelor” TV franchise. ET reports the pair didn’t know they were making history until they learned about it on social media afterwards and shared fan tweets celebrating the milestone on Instagram.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Reality TV star Chris Pearson dead at 25 after stabbing incident (report)

A reality television star has died as a result of a stabbing incident over the weekend in California, according to a news report. TMZ is reporting that Chris Pearson, 25, who was a contestant on MTV’s “Ex on the Beach,” was stabbed during an altercation around 2 a.m. Sunday and was transported to a hospital, but died around 3:30 a.m. from his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
City
Atlanta, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY distiller earns spot on Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners competition

The co-owner of a Central New York distillery called “Last Shot” is getting his shot at TV fame. Chris Uyehara, the distiller at Last Shot Distillery in Skaneateles, will appear Nov. 24 on the Discovery Channel’s Master Distiller series, a spin-off of its long-running Moonshiners series. Master Distiller is a competition show, with each episode pitting three distillers against each other in a contest to make certain styles of spirit.
SKANEATELES, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
Person
Tayshia Adams
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
44K+
Followers
33K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy