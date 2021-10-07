CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felder flies without Eagles

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are a few things someone believes readers must know about Don Felder. Felder was “a” lead guitar player with The Eagles; he was not “THE” lead guitar player. He was a member of the band; he is not an “original” or “founding” member of the Rock Hall-inducted act. Felder...

www.tribtoday.com

Comments / 0

963kklz.com

M&C Talk To Former Eagle Don Felder!

Former Eagle, Don Felder, has been out on his own for quite a while since leaving the Eagles and clearly he’s doing okay! The Mike & Carla Morning Show caught up with the former lead guitarist about what you’ll find in his garage, his relationship with Stevie Nicks, and much, much more! In fact, for a chance to WIN tickets to see Don Felder at Green Valley Ranch, click HERE to register for tickets…and good luck!
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rolling Stones Producer Never Knew Why Charlie Watts Was a Member

Former producer and engineer Chris Kimsey said he always wondered why the late Charlie Watts was a member of the Rolling Stones. Kimsey first worked with the Stones as they recorded 1971's Sticky Fingers, and remained associated with them until 1981’s Tattoo You. His career also includes collaborations with Elton John, Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton and many others.
nickiswift.com

Inside Alan Jackson's Heartbreaking Health Diagnosis

Today, country music's biggest stars consist of Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert. But those who paved the way are some of the most notable honky-tonk hitmakers, including Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Reba McEntire, and late icon Kenny Rogers. Alan Jackson is also considered to be one of country music's classic crooners, having effortlessly wowed fans with his traditional tunes and mainstream sounds. Out of the 20-plus albums he's recorded throughout his career, Jackson's most famous hits include "Don't Rock the Jukebox," "Drive (for Daddy Gene)," "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow," and tons more.
Guitar World Magazine

John Lennon suggested Eric Clapton join The Beatles following George Harrison's temporary departure in 1969, according to new audio recordings

The clips – which have surfaced ahead of the upcoming The Beatles: Get Back documentary – reveal a near-pivotal conversation between Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. The Beatles almost fired George Harrison and replaced him with Eric Clapton during the production of Let It Be, according to newly unearthed audio recordings.
105.7 The Hawk

Ozzy Osbourne Enlists Tony Iommi and Eric Clapton for Upcoming LP

Ozzy Osbourne has recruited cameos from several major artists for his upcoming LP. “On this new album, I’m working with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi and Zakk [Wylde],” the Black Sabbath singer told cohost Billy Morrison during the latest episode of "Ozzy Speaks" on SiriusXM station Ozzy’s Boneyard (via Blabbermouth).
thecomicscomic.com

R.I.P. Ricarlo Flanagan, 1981-2021

Ricarlo Flanagan was supposed to drop a new album today. But yesterday, friends and family mourned the comedian, actor and rapper, who died from COVID-19. Flanagan was 40. Originally from Ohio, Flanagan moved to Detroit in 2006 to advance his comedy and musical aspirations. He released his debut comedy album, Man Law, in 2013. As Father Flanagn, he released three other albums: Death of Davinchi (2010); An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin (2019); and Hope Your Proud (2020).
Telegraph

Guitarist Albert Lee: ‘I turned down $1m for Eric Clapton’s guitar’

Albert Lee, 77, is a Grammy-winning guitarist who found fame in 1973 after moving to America and working with the Crickets and Emmylou Harris’s band. He also worked with Eric Clapton (1978-83), the Everly Brothers (1983-2003) and for many years with ex-Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman. Today he lives with his wife in Malibu Canyon, California.
Watch the Rolling Stones Play 1967 Deep Cut ‘Connection’ for First Time in 15 Years

The Rolling Stones took their No Filter Tour to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Saturday night, shortly after Mick Jagger took a spin around the city that included a stop at the PSC Metals junkyard. The set list included the obvious big hits like “Miss You,” “Paint It Black,” and “Gimme Shelter,” along with the Chi-Lites classic “Trouble’s a-Comin’ ” and the Stones’ 1971 ballad “Dead Flowers,” which was selected by fans via an online vote. The biggest surprise came midway through the night, when Keith Richards took over on lead vocals. “Great to be back,” he told the crowd. “It’s great...
NME

Ringo Starr says The Beatles turned down reunion concert offer in 1973

Ringo Starr has opened up about a bizarre reunion offer made to The Beatles in 1973, which they turned down. In a New Yorker profile on Paul McCartney today (October 11), it was revealed that McCartney had flown to Los Angeles to visit John Lennon that year, after his breakup with Yoko Ono.
soultracks.com

R.I.P. "Heaven Help Me" singer and bassist surpreme, Deon Estus

(October 11, 2021) As the 1980s turned into the 1990s, there wasn’t a cooler, smoother nighttime jam than “Heaven Help Me,” the across-the-board smash for singer and bass player extraordinaire, Deon Estus. Tonight we sadly inform SoulTrackers that Mr. Estus has died at age 65. The Detroit-born Estus studied bass...
premierguitar.com

Rig Rundown: Eric Clapton

At age 76, Eric Clapton remains a major presence in guitar. He's touring again rather than simply resting on nearly six decades of laurels, and with Slowhand's blessing, Dan Dearnley—the legend's tech for a dozen years—showed us his boss' setup before a September 21 concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Three Signature Strats, Martins, and not much else. Dig in!
