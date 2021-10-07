CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Postseason Preview: Astros and White Sox Set to Battle in ALDS

By Jake Mailhot
fangraphs.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth the Astros and White Sox dominated their respective divisions in 2021. For Houston, this was the team’s fourth division title in five years; for Chicago, its first since 2008. With the Rays having run away with the AL’s best record, these two clubs have been in each other’s sights for a while now. Both teams are filled with offensive stars, hard-throwing pitchers, and deep rosters; on paper, this looks like an even matchup.

blogs.fangraphs.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yimi García
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Ryan Tepera
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Alds#White Sox Set#Battle#Rays#The White Sox#National League#Wrc#Iso
FanSided

Watch White Sox fans erupt after Jose Altuve hit by pitch (Video)

Chicago White Sox fans were ecstatic when Carlos Rodon plunked Jose Altuve on the shoulder in Game 4. The Astros appear destined for the ALCS, but not before Jose Altuve had to wear one on the shoulder. The Houston second baseman has been the victim of inside pitches all season. And when he does end up wearing one on the road, the crowd generally loves it.
MLB
FanSided

Astros get brutal injury update on Lance McCullers before ALCS

The Houston Astros are ALCS-bound but they may have to face the loaded Red Sox lineup without Lance McCullers Jr. in the rotation. Lance McCullers Jr. got the ball for the Houston Astros as the Game 4 starter in the eventual series-clinching win for the club over the White Sox. Outside of a solo home run given up to Gavin Sheets, the right-handed hurler looked good with just the one earned run over four innings, this after allowing four hits and no runs in 6.2 innings in Game 1.
MLB
The Big Lead

Astros Fans Beat Up White Sox Fan in the Stands

The Houston Astros hold a commanding 2-0 lead in their American League Division Series matchup with the Chicago White Sox. Their fans don't appear to be handling success well, however. On Thursday night during Game 1 of the series, several Astros fans teamed up to beat up a White Sox fan in the stands.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Should We Blame La Russa for White Sox’ Struggles?

No matter what happens in the two games today, three of the four Division Series will see Game 4. The Red Sox’ bats erupted against the Rays’ deep pitching staff to even the series Friday night. Last night, the Braves won Pitchers Duel Part II with the Brewers, shutting out Milwaukee, 3–0, behind ...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: Anyone up for a players referendum on Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa? Here’s how it might work.

Tony La Russa will be back as Chicago White Sox manager if he wants, though he insisted after their playoff exit Tuesday it’s up to management and players to let him know they want him back. Of course, none of them really has a vote. The only one who does is Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, the one who hired La Russa in the first place. Does anyone really believe Reinsdorf is going to get rid of La ...
MLB
kldjfb.xyz

Astros-White Sox ALDS to open with back-to-back day games

As expected, with either the Red Sox or Yankees playing the Rays in the other American League Division Series, the Astros and White Sox will get the afternoon start times for Games 1 and 2 of their series. Game 1 of the Astros-White Sox series will start at 3:07 p.m....
MLB
expressnews.com

Start times set for first games of ALDS between Astros, White Sox

The Astros and White Sox will open the American League Division Series at 3:07 p.m. on Thursday at Minute Maid Park. Game 2 on Friday is scheduled for a 1:07 p.m. first pitch. The teams will meet in prime time for Game 3 on Sunday, a 7:07 p.m. first pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field. Games 1 and 3 will air on FS1 while Game 2 will be broadcast by MLB Network.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Carlos Correa loves Chicago — and deep-dish pizza — so would the Cubs target the Houston Astros shortstop in free agency? It doesn’t appear likely.

An unexpected day off Monday thanks to a rainy forecast meant Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa spent most of his time in the team hotel. While he focused on relaxing and resting in preparation for Tuesday’s Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox, Correa made sure his day included eating deep-dish pizza. “Every time I come to Chicago, I’ve got to have ...
MLB
cbslocal.com

Schedule Set For White Sox ALDS Playoff Series Against Houston Astros

CHICAGO (CBS) — The schedule for the Chicago White Sox American League Division Series against the Houston Astros was released Monday. The schedule is as follows. Asterisks denote games that will be played if necessary:. Game 1 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) – Thursday 3 p.m. Game 2 –...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy