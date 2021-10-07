CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Amsterdam man arrested after attempting to meet minors for sex

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wF3li_0cK3dKqg00

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Amsterdam man has been arrested after trying to meet an 11-year-old for sex. Amsterdam police said Michael Clark, 32, was arrested on October 6 at the Woodrow Wilson Town Houses.

Albany PD investigating shooting

Police said they were called to the town houses on a report that a man was in possession of child pornography and was attempting to meet with underage females. Once there, police said a group of individuals were surrounding the male, who police recognized by Clark.

The group told officers that Clark was sending messages which were sexual in nature via social media to a person whom he believed was a female less than 12 years old. Police said the people were able to show officers some of those messages.

Police took Clark into custody. After an interview with him, they found Clark had engaged in conversations on social media with a person who he believed was an 11-year-old female. Clark sent photographs which were sexual in nature and pornographic videos. Police found that Clark requested to meet up with the female and wanted her to also bring her 9 year-old and 5-year-old friends to have sex with him.

Local contractor pleads guilty to new charges for defrauding homeowners

Clark has been charged with:

  • Attempted criminal sex act in the first degree (class B felony)
  • Attempted rape in the first degree (class C felony)
  • Attempted rape in the first degree (class B felony)
  • Attempted criminal sex act in the first degree (class B felony)
  • Attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor (class E felony)

Clark was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $50,000 cash or $75,000 bail bond.

