Florida State

Florida could lift 30-year ban on catching goliath grouper

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is proposing to lift its three-decade ban on catching and killing goliath groupers after wildlife officials argued their numbers have rebounded.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved a draft proposal on Wednesday to allow the recreational harvest of 200 goliaths per year.

Agency spokeswoman Amanda Nalley says the proposal remains tentative until a second vote in March 2022, and probably would not effect until 2023. Meanwhile, the agency continues to gather public comments.

The goliath almost died off in the 1980s from overfishing and pollution and can’t be caught in any other state or federal waters.

