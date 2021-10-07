Two People Rescued off Mt. Katahdin, Millinocket, Maine

The first rescue involved a 36 year-old woman from Auburn, GA, suffering from an unstable lower extremity injury approximately three miles up the Abol Trail on the west side of the mountain. Baxter Park Rangers responded to a 911 call from a member of her three person party around 3pm, deployed two campground rangers to the scene, and contacted the Maine Army National Guard (MEARNG). A Black Hawk helicopter piloted by Lt. Col Nathan Arnold, Pilot-in-Command, Capt. JJ Marcigliano, Pilot, and crewed by Staff Sgt. Joseph Leclair, Crew Chief, and Sgt First Class Jessica Plowman, Medic, were able to hoist the patient into the helicopter and deliver her to Caribou Pit by 6:40pm, where she was loaded into a Millinocket Fire ambulance and transported to Millinocket Regional Hospital for further treatment.

MILLINOCKET, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO