Accidents

Two People Rescued off Mt. Katahdin, Millinocket, Maine

By Trent Marshall
 5 days ago
A big shout out to the first responders who brought two people off Mt. Katahdin Tuesday. The rescues happened about the same time, but were not related. A 36-year-old Georgia woman was on the Abol Trail with an injury to her lower body. She could not make it down and was airlifted by helicopter.

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine.

