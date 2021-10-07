CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Singing the hits

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom teen idol to Teen Angel, Frankie Avalon has been entertaining audiences since the 1950s. Avalon, who celebrated his 81st birthday last month, has no plans to stop now. “It’s been my life for 60-some years,” he said during a telephone interview. “I look forward to it. I enjoy it. I love the reaction of an audience that’s been with me all those years from ‘Venus’ and ‘Bobby Sox’ through ‘Beauty School Dropout.’ To see the joy in their faces as they sing along with me, what’s better than that?”

