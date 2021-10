Rome, N.Y. — A 14-year-old boy reported that a man with an axe had stolen his bicycle on Monday in Oneida County, police said. At about 3:35 p.m. the teenager told Rome police that he was riding his bike in the 600 of North Maddison Street when the man, who was also riding a bike, approached him, according to a news release issued by the department.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO