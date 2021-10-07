CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ben Flocks Quartet

sfjazz.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease visit our calendar for all upcoming SFJAZZ shows. Saxophonist Ben Flocks captivates audiences around the world with his soulful sound. A former SFJAZZ High School All-Star, Ben’s musical background spans generations and defies genre with performances alongside Dave Brubeck, Antonio Sanchez & Migration, and Sammy Miller & the Congregation.

www.sfjazz.org

Comments / 0

Related
londonjazznews.com

Dexter Gordon Quartet – ‘Willisau 1978’

Dexter Gordon Quartet – Willisau 1978 – (Swiss Radio Days Jazz Series Vol. 45) (The Montreux Jazz Label TCB 02452 . Album review by Alison Bentley) That great bear hug of a sound; that intelligent improvising tinged with humour- can there be any jazz lover who doesn’t miss Dexter Gordon? It’s all here in this live set from 1978 with his starry US quartet.
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Penderecki: Complete Quartets

String Quartets Nos 1-4; Der unterbrochene Gedanke; Clarinet Quartet. Though Krzysztof Penderecki is probably best remembered for such large-scale works as his Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshimaand St Luke Passion, there are few better introductions to his stylistic range than his quartets. The works on this superlative new recording of the Complete Quartets date from 1960 to 2016, and some of his finest music is here. As the Silesian Quartet shows in their chronologically presented survey, the earliest music holds up well: the compact First Quartet bursts out of a thicket of sounds, the likes of which had not been heard before, with Penderecki reappraising every part of the instruments for their noise-making potential.
bigtakeover.com

Helen Sung with special guest Harlem Quartet - Quartet+ (Sunnyside)

For her seventh album as a leader, pianist Helen Sung fields a double-pronged concept. Quartet+ takes some of Sung’s favorite compositions by other women composers, including Carla Bley, Geri Allen, Marian McPartland, Toshiko Akiyoshi and Mary Lou Williams, and blends them with her own work, giving us a peek into important influences. But it also pairs Sung and her sidefolks – including bassist David Wong, drummer Kendrick Scott and sax ‘n’ flute master John Ellis – with the Harlem Quartet string quartet, thus allowing her to reconnect with her classical training.
jazztimes.com

Andrew Cyrille Quartet: The News (ECM)

For those who see the title above and begin hyperventilating about the seemingly unending train of calamities reported by our media over the last five years, do not let that keep you from The News, the brilliant balm of an album by the Andrew Cyrille Quartet. It opens with the warm, enveloping glow of Bill Frisell’s guitar, rising in hues like dawn over his composition “Mountain” (an apt visual for the timbre) while Cyrille, bassist Ben Street, and pianist David Virelles fill out the landscape. Although Frisell’s sound is most prominent, the way the group plays in complementary, weaving lines achieves something resembling equality between the musicians.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Brubeck
talbotspy.org

Chesapeake Music Hosts Zelter String Quartet

The Zelter String Quartet – back from its dazzling gold-prize winning performance at the 2021 Chesapeake Music International Chamber Music Competition – will play Mozart’s beloved “Hunt” string quartet, among other offerings, at the Ebenezer Theater on October 23rd. The concert will also be live-streamed. The “Hunt” is the fourth of Mozart’s six quartets dedicated to Franz Joseph Haydn. Besides being a mainstay in the canon of classical music, the quartet achieved even greater popularity when it was included in the movie soundtracks of The Adventures of Huck Finn, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Star Trek: Insurrection.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

The Beo String Quartet’s Ghosts Revisited LP Captivates

There’s a little bit of everything on the Beo String Quartet’s Ghosts Revisited LP. From live drums to live vocals, violins, and an upright bass, the foursome manage to cover a lot of ground (a significant amount of which is un-trodden) over 11 tracks. Four of those numbers are simply...
MUSIC
talbotspy.org

The Zelter String Quartet Preview by James Carder

The Zelter String Quartet – the 2021 Chesapeake Music International Chamber Music Competition winner – will perform live at the Ebenezer Theater on October 23rd. The concert will also be live-streamed. Their exciting program will include Mozart’s “Hunt” String Quartet No. 17 in B-flat Major, Ravel’s String Quartet in F Major, and traditional Nordic folk music selections, arranged by the renowned Danish String Quartet. “We wanted to present a program with a wide variety of repertoire that would be enjoyable for the audience: something Classical (Mozart), Romantic (Ravel), and something fun and unique that they might not typically hear (Nordic folk music selections),” explained Quartet cellist Allan Hon.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sfjazz High School
lanthorn.com

The Tesla String Quartet returns for a birthday celebration

After missing out on their fall 2020 performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tesla String Quartet is back at Grand Valley State University to celebrate the 251st birthday of legendary composer Ludwig van Beethoven. Since this performance was supposed to take place last year, the title has been changed...
THEATER & DANCE
Santa Barbara Independent

Danish String Quartet to Play Intimate Concert at the Rockwood

Musical America’s Ensemble of the Year for 2020 and a favorite guest of UCSB Arts & Lectures, the Danish String Quartet (DSQ) return to Santa Barbara on Thursday, October 14, for an intimate concert of chamber music at the Rockwood. The program will include two works by Franz Schubert — the String Quartet in D Major, D. 887; and Der Doppelgänger in an arrangement by the DSQ. The concert will introduce an ambitious four-year project titled Doppelgänger that’s sponsored by UCSB Arts & Lectures with an international group of partner organizations including Carnegie Hall. The project challenges Sørensen, Lotta Wennäkoski, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, and Thomas Adès to create doppelgängers for classic works of chamber music by Schubert. The DSQ will be back on April 27, 2022, with part two of the project. For tickets and information, visit artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or call (805) 893-3535.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
jazziz.com

Stina Hellberg Agback/Jonas Isaksson Quartet

Stina Hellberg Agback, a cutting-edge improvising harpist from Sweden, together with her long-time partner in music Jonas Isaksson, guitar, present their second quartet album “Great Plains”. Hellberg Agback collaborates with stars on the Swedish jazz scene such as Mattias Risberg, Mariam Wallentin and Eva Lindal; Isaksson plays with Palle Danielsson, Krister Andersson and Jojo Djeridi. Together they create a lyrical soundscape with room for play.
wfmt.com

VIDEO | Two Unsung Quartets Played by Fischoff-Winning Risus Quartet

Every year, the Fischoff Competition, one of the largest and most prestigious chamber music competitions in the US, awards an array of prizes to recognize musical excellence. Winning one award can be enough to launch a classical music career. So WFMT audiences enjoyed some rarified music-making when they heard a...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
thecorsaironline.com

Jazz Quartet MFUO Kickstarts SMC Friday Night Jazz Series

Jazz Quartet MFUO opens SMC’S Friday Night Jazz Series season. The jazz concert was the inaugural performance of the fall 2021 semester, due to the COVID-19 pandemic halting the last season of concerts. On September 24 the group MFUO performed at the SMC Performing Arts Center. SMC Jazz Band Professor F. K. Fiddmont has managed the Friday Night Jazz series since 2007, succeeding Alvin Lyles, a former Professor at SMC, who taught Jazz History for 29 years.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Shameless’ Actor and Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, known for his comedy and time as Davey on Shameless has died at the age of 40. He had most recently appeared in Room 104. Stu Golfman of KMR Talent spoke with Deadline about the passing of Flanagan. “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies At Age 22: Report

Singer Emani 22, real name Emani Johnson, reportedly passed away this week. Unconfirmed reports claim that the rising singer was killed in a car accident, and fellow artists have been sharing tributes on social media as a means of remembering her. Emani was very close friends with rapper Bhad Bhabie,...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy