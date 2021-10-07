CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Consuelos Exits ‘Riverdale’ After 4 Seasons, Showrunner Reveals They Almost Killed Hiram

By Sarah Hearon
US Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo long, daddy! Mark Consuelos has wrapped his role as Hiram Lodge on Riverdale after four seasons on The CW drama. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the 50-year-old actor is no longer a series regular after the season 5 finale on Wednesday, October 6. “So tonight’s episode is Mark’s swan song...

www.usmagazine.com

