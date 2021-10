WILLIAMSBURG – The College of William & Mary has announced that the Stephanie Nakasian Band will be performing as part of the college’s Ewell Concert Series on Oct. 9. Nakasian is a seasoned vocalist and master of innovative jazz improvisation. She came to international attention in the mid-80s when she toured with John Hendricks and Company. Regularly performing at festivals and clubs around the nation, Nakasian is listed in the Biographical Encyclopedia of Jazz as one of the world’s leading jazz singers. She has recorded numerous albums and is regularly featured on the internationally syndicated show, “Riverwalk.”

