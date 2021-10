NORCROSS, Ga. — Residents at the Vida Apartment Complex in Gwinnett County said they're concerned, after over two dozen people got sick early Tuesday morning. Gwinnett fire officials said several people living at the apartment complex along the 1300 block of Graves Road in Norcross had symptoms consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning. Crews were initially dispatched for a sick person complaint and arrived to find 27 patients sick with similar symptoms, a fire official said. They said eight were hospitalized.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO