Smash Mouth’s lead singer Steve Harwell is apparently retiring after a controversial concert in Upstate New York on Saturday that found him slurring his words and making vaguely threatening comments toward the audience. The singer has been battling health problems for several years and the band had played some recent shows with a stand-in vocalist. The “Rockstar” singer, 54, apparently made the announcement to TMZ, although there was no message on his or the band’s socials at the time of this article’s publication (Harwell’s Instagram account is private) and a rep for the group did not immediately respond to Variety’s request...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO