CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Amazon, Netflix Spanish Horror Originals 'Historias Para no Dormir,' 'El Páramo' Get Trailers, Release Dates - Global Bulletin

By Jamie Lang
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of Spain’s highest-profile upcoming horror titles got release dates and trailers today, David Casademunt’s “El páramo” (formerly “La bestia”) at Netflix and Amazon Prime Video’s horror anthology “Historias para no dormir.”. Amazon Prime Video and Spanish broadcaster RTVE’s reboot of Chicho Ibáñez Serrador’s legendary Spanish horror anthology series “Historias...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamerevolution.com

Is Squid Game a real game in Korea?

Squid Game is currently dominating Netflix. The show is a Korean production in which a group of people must compete in a deadly game of survival, all in an effort to win a life-changing sum of money. But, is Squid Game real in Korea? Is the Netflix series a true story based on real events? Here’s the need-to-know info on whether or not Squid Game is a real game in Korea.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix, HBO Max Swoop on Streaming Rights to ‘History of the Occult’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In a series of key pacts for Argentine political horror pic, “History of the Occult,” Netflix has snapped up streaming rights to the film for Spain and Latin America, which it plans to drop on Oct. 15, while WarnerMedia’s HBO Max has scooped up all Central European streaming rights. In addition, Eurozoom took all French rights and plans a first quarter 2022 theatrical release, said Guido Rud, CEO of Buenos Aires-based sales and production company FilmSharks International. “We believe that high concept horror is hard to find, and high concept with amazing scripts, almost impossible. But miracles happen and we are lucky that we...
TV & VIDEOS
cinelinx.com

Amazon Prime Video Reveals Release Date and Trailer for Season 3 of ‘Hanna’

In the midst of New York Comic-Con, Amazon Prime Video has revealed the release date and a teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of Hanna. According to an announcement from Amazon Prime Video earlier today, the third season of Hanna will premiere on November 24, 2021. Along with this announcement came a teaser trailer promising more intrigue to come with the young assassin.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

The Last Rite (2021 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

The Last Rite tells the story of Lucy (Bethan Waller), a medical student suffering from sleep paralysis who falls pray to a de—– force. Torn between sanity and the unknown, Lucy is left with no alternative but to contact a local priest. Startattle.com – The Last Rite 2021. This horror...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sitges Film Festival#P Ramo#El P Ramo#Spanish#Rtve#Studio 100 And Gf Films#German
Hello Magazine

Squid Game viewer points out major error with Netflix show

Viewers have been completely obsessed with Squid Game – and it’s easy to see why. The hugely popular Korean drama follows a group of cash-strapped individuals who unwittingly opt into playing children’s games for a huge cash prize – not realising that they will be killed if they lose the game.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Doctor Who’ Channel Leads BBC Studios, Pluto TV Carriage Deal – Global Bulletin

CARRIAGE ViacomCBS‘s free streaming television service Pluto TV has partnered with BBC Studios to add three new channels to the platform across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and Spain. A new Doctor Who channel in France will feature the first 10 seasons of the BBC action-adventure series that explores space and time, in addition to the series’ Christmas specials, including “Snowmen,” “Last Christmas” and “Day of The Doctor.” The Doctor Who channel on Pluto TV in Spain features the series’ first nine seasons and its Christmas specials, while Pluto TV in Germany, Switzerland and Austria now offers “Doctor Who” episodes that originally aired...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The MIPCOM Hot List: 10 New Shows to Tempt Buyers in Cannes

ALL THOSE THINGS WE NEVER SAID BUZZ The global potential for high-end French series like Netflix’s Lupin has raised expectations for StudioCanal’s latest, a dramedy with a sci-fi twist: A woman (Alexandra Maria Lara) gets to spend a week with her late father (Jean Reno), who downloaded his memories into a life-size android with a seven-day battery. SALES StudioCanal ANGELA BLACK BUZZ Psychological thrillers are a mainstay of the international TV market, and this series, which reunites Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt with creators Harry and Jack Williams — the team behind global hit Liar — should have networks lining up. SALES All3Media International BEYOND...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

You season 3: Netflix release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

You season 3 is on its way to Netflix imminently – that's right, the hit show finally has an official release date and the wait is nearly over. We've got the lowdown on the latest trailer and what it might mean for the episodes ahead, as well as a full cast list featuring all the new additions for the third season and which familiar faces we can expect to see returning.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Malaysia
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Netflix
Middletown Press

David Lynch's 'Mulholland Drive' 20th Anniversary Restoration to Get Studiocanal, Criterion Release - Global Bulletin

The 20th anniversary 4K restoration of David Lynch‘s iconic surrealist mystery-drama is to get a home entertainment and limited theatrical release from Studiocanal and the Criterion Collection. 20 years after the film’s world premiere at Cannes in 2001, the restoration, supervised by Lynch himself, premiered at the Cannes Classics selection...
MOVIES
massivelyop.com

League of Legends’ animated series gets a November 6 release date on Netflix and a new trailer

At the beginning of May, League of Legends unveiled a teaser trailer for an animated series known as Arcane, which provided just a few bare details about its setting and a story about “two iconic League champions — and the power that will tear them apart.” Last week saw the premiere of a fresh new trailer as well as a release date for the series: Saturday, November 6th, on Netflix.
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Netflix's Bad Sport, release date, trailer and plot details

Netflix is back again with another compelling sports documentary, as true crime and sport intersect in an upcoming six-parter. Here’s the release date for Netflix’s Bad Sport, as well as plot details, trailer and more. Bad Sport – plot details and more. Netflix is continuing its release of gripping sports...
NFL
Variety

German Sellers Hit Mipcom With Lots of High-End Crime and Historical Series

German sellers returning to Cannes’s Mipcom TV mart will be packing a wide selection of domestic and international TV fare heavy on high-end crime and historical series. With a market that has become increasingly open to different formats, sales companies see good opportunities for diverse offerings. “Crime is still the most in- demand genre in the market, as well as action,” says Julia Weber, head of international sales and acquisitions at Munich-based Global Screen. “But whatever genre you look at, the main driver remains the story. It needs to be compelling and speak to the audience.” Weber adds that more and more historical...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Gets March Release Date - Tokyo Game Show 2021

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – the action-focused Final Fantasy 1 spin-off – will be released on March 18, 2022. Announced during Tokyo Game Show 2021, the new release date was released as part of a new story trailer (below) that seemingly confirmed that the game's main character, Jack is related in some way to Final Fantasy 1's anatagonist, Garland.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Turn-based Adventure ‘Echo Generation’ Gets October Release Date on Xbox and PC in New Trailer

Cococuucumber revealed that their turn-based adventure Echo Generation will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC-via Steam on October 21, 2021. Echo Generation takes place in the summer of ’93 in Canada; oh, I’m sure it was wild. One night, an unknown object crashes in a cornfield, and none of the adults in the town seem to care. So, it’s up to a gang of kids to investigate the supernatural event and save the day.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

'Squid Game' Season 2 release date, renewal, trailer, and ending explained for the hit Netflix show

Netflix’s Top 10 is a strange animal. Sometimes, a network drama that went unnoticed on broadcast television hits it big on Netflix, like You, which had aired an entire season on Lifetime before moving to the streamer. Other times, a canceled show gets a second life due to its popularity on Netflix, as was recently the case with NBC’s Manifest. Then, of course, there’s the kid’s show Cocomelon, which seems to occupy a permanent spot in the top 10.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Scaredy Cats (Season 1) Netflix, trailer, release date

On her 12th birthday, Willa Ward inherits a powerful charm necklace that belonged to her mother, who was a witch. She soon learns that two bad witches are after her locket. In order to escape, Willa and her best friends Scout and Lucy turn into cats. Startattle.com – Scaredy Cats | Netflix.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy