OSU team physician named Big Ten’s first chief medical officer

By Jennifer Bowers
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The head team physician for The Ohio State University’s athletics department has been named the first-ever chief medical officer of the Big Ten Conference.

According to a release, Dr. James Borchers will oversee the health and safety of student-athletes for all 14 schools that make up the conference.

Dr. Borchers played football at OSU from 1989 to 1993. In his Wexner Medical Center biography, Dr. Borchers said the physicians who cared for him when he was a student-athlete inspired him to pursue a career in medicine.

Dr. Borchers attended medical school at St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, as well as Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine in Rootstown, Ohio. He received his board certification specializing in sports medicine in 2004 and currently treats patients at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

“This will be a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with the talented medical professionals within the conference and across all levels of college and professional sports as we continue to provide a best-in-class environment of health, safety and wellness for our nearly 10,000 student-athletes,” Dr. Borchers said.

Ohio State's Ryan Day shares mental health journey

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Before Saturday's game against Maryland, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day shared his mental health journey with Fox and ESPN, including the loss of his father, Raymond, who died by suicide when Day was 8 years old.
Ohio to help bolster military spouse employment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio's Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted joined military spouses and the Ohio Department of Veterans Services to celebrate the state becoming a Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zone Tuesday.
Ryan Day to speak as OSU heads into bye week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University football coach Ryan Day will be making comments coming off the Buckeyes 66917 win against Maryland.
Equitas investigating discrimination claims

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Equitas Health announced it will begin an investigation into claims of racism and racial discrimination raised by current and former employees in a media report last week.
Military helicopters flying near OSU campus part of ROTC training

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Military helicopters flying around the campus area Tuesday morning were part of a training exercise.
Ohio bike trail app shows 1,523 miles of routes, the most miles of 50 states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio now has the most U.S. Bicycle Route miles at 1,523, the most of any state in the US.
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 2,936 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Annual Columbus autism walk raises awareness, support

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of people spent their Sunday at the Columbus Commons participating in the Autism Speaks Walk, showing their support to the autism community.
