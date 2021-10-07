CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meek Mill’s ‘Expensive Pain’ MSG Show to Feature Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, and More

By Trace William Cowen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Meek Mill is celebrating the release of his new album Expensive Pain, out now, with an “album playback concert” at Madison Square Garden.

Lil Wayne Welcomes New Young Money Signee Mellow Rackz With Chaining Moment, Mack Maine Hands Her $100K

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Lil Wayne welcomed Young Money’s latest signee Mellow Rackz with a party LIV Miami, where Mack Maine handed her $100,000 in cold hard cash during the Young Money signee party, per LilWayneHQ. Macz posted videos from her chaining on Instagram and wrote, “Dreams really do come true 🥺 I really hustled this is no luck🙏 @livmiami ON A SUNDAY😈 it’s @mackmaine4president & @zoeydollaz in the Dj booth 4 me🤣😍 that’s the love u can’t buy💯💯 〽️ula Gang.”
OTF Rapper Booka600 Makes A Name For Himself On New Album "LOYAL" Featuring Lil Baby, Lil Durk, & More

Booka600 has come a very long way in recent years. Previously, he was known to hip-hop fans as Lil Durk's latest protégé, popping up in the background of his music videos and coming through in a support role. In the last few years though, Booka has made a name for himself, showing that he can also have a major impact on the music industry out of OTF.
Meek Mill Reveals the Tracklist to ‘Expensive Pain’ Album

Today marks the last day before the release of Meek Mill’s 5th studio album, Expensive Pain. The record will be the first full-length project since the rapper’s release of his Grammy-nominated album, Champions, in 2018. The Philidelphia native shared the tracklist to the upcoming 17 track album post to his...
Lil Durk Shows Off Abundance Of New Gold & Platinum Plaques

Chicago rapper Lil Durk is one of the most decorated music superstars of this year. Last month, it was revealed that Durk has the most charting songs this year on the Billboard Hot 100, landing more overall entries onto the chart than Drake, Kanye West, or any other popular rapper. With that said, it's clear that Durk has added a bunch of new plaques for his walls in the studio, and he's just shown off over a dozen new certifications he was handed by the RIAA, flexing his latest gold and platinum plaques.
YN Jay Enlists Lil Uzi Vert For "Coochie Scout Pt. 2"

Coochie is always on YN Jay's mind, as he's expressed throughout his entire catalog. In fact, it was on 2020's Coochie Land that he declared himself to be the "Coochie Scout" on one of the album's highlights. This week, he returned with part 2 of the single with some help from none other than Lil Uzi Vert. The two rappers bond over their shared enthusiasm for coochie. "Bitch, you gotta let Uzi fuck you, that's my coochie friend," YN Jay declares on the record. Uzi matches YN Jay's eccentricity over the track for an equally hilarious yet hard anthem.
Meek Mill Debuts "Expensive Pain" Visual

Meek Mill has unveiled an accompanying music video for his latest album’s title track, “Expensive Pain.”. Directed by CartersVision, the visual offers a behind-the-scenes look at the artist’s life with his friends, impressive cars and the people he helps. In a recent interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Mill revealed that the title is one of his favorites at the moment. “This season right here, if I could tell you the truth, I never really was smoking weed my whole life because I was on probation. When I used to be 18, I was a young kid caught up in a trap house in the basement, smoking weed, writing my raps. That’s the real spirit of Meek Mill when I really took rap serious,” he explained. “Now I’m back in the studio smoking freely, I’m not on probation, it unlocked the real art side of me, really new flows, new melodies, being more vulnerable, more personal. I think the people going to be able to identify when they hear this album. I got a lot of energy but I’m not screaming on a lot of records. You can hear me more clear because I’m expressing myself.”
Meek Mill ‘Expensive Pain’ and Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid ‘Trust Fund Babies’ First Week Sales Projections

Two major albums released this Friday from two of the most consistent rap stars we have today. Meek Mill finally delivered his long awaited album Expensive Pain featuring guest appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Kehlani, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Brent Faiyaz, ASAP Ferg, Lil Uzi Vert and Giggs, and production from Boi-1da, Cardo, Tay Keith, Vinylz and 30Roc among others. The promotional campaign for the album was a bit lowkey as compared to his previous efforts.
Here Are The Production Credits For Meek Mill’s New Album ‘Expensive Pain’

Meek Mill’s anticipated new album Expensive Pain is finally here for listening pleasure. The promo run for the project has not being very extravagant but for the majority of his fan base, it’s the music that really matters. The Atlantic Records signee’s new album features guest appearances from Moneybagg Yo,...
New Music Friday: Meek Mill, Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid, H.E.R. and Wale with J. Cole

Meek Mill dropped his long-awaited fifth studio album, Expensive Pain, on Friday, featuring Lil Baby, Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Brent Faiyaz, Giggs and Vory. The Philly MC also announced a star-studded "Expensive Pain: Meek Mill & Friends" album playback concert on October...
Did Lil Uzi Vert Sabotage Eternal Beings NFT For Album Studio Time?

Cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens are becoming the wave in Hip Hop culture with the endless creative possibilities these platforms can provide to people. Lil Uzi Vert jumped into the mix with Eternal Being NFT’s, but it looks like he may have sabotaged the whole thing. On Wednesday (September 29), Cointelegraph...
Here Are the First Week Numbers for Meek Mill’s ‘Expensive Pain’

Meek Mill made his seventh appearance in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with his fifth studio album Expensive Pain. Expensive Pain finished third in its debut week after amassing 95,000 equivalent album units, 10,000 of which consisted of album sales, while 82,000 were made up of SEA units, equaling 110.53 million on-demand streams of the project’s songs, Billboard reports. Meek’s latest offering came within sales projections, but falls well short of 2018’s Championships, which took the top spot with a staggering 229,000 units moved.
Lil Durk Revealed As 'The Voice' In Coi Leray's Ear For Her Platinum Plaque Motivation

Coi Leray is enjoying a succesful calendar year as she makes the leap to impact rap’s mainstream. Although, the journey wasn’t always an easy one with tons of bumps along the way. She opened up on Monday (September 27) about how conversations with Lil Durk actually inspired her to keep going and giving her all as it pertains to her music career.
Meek Mill’s ‘Expensive Pain’ comes with a heavy cost

NEW YORK (AP) — Meek Mill is back with his fifth solo studio album, “Expensive Pain.” This latest project from the Philadelphia rapper is his first full-length record since the 2018 Grammy-nominated “Championships,” which came out seven months after his release from prison. The 18-track “Expensive Pain” project features some of hip-hop’s brightest young stars such as Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Lil Durk and R&B singer Kehlani. Meek Mill stays true to form with gritty, sharp rhymes about street life and the mental trauma it carries. He expands his repertoire by experimenting with melodic rap — the sound currently dominating hip-hop — on songs like “On My Soul,” “We Slide” featuring Young Thug and “Angels (RIP Lil Snupe).”
Lil Uzi Vert's Daft Punk Helmet With Cat Ears & Thom Browne Suit

No one outdresses Lil Uzi Vert. The rapper's extremely outré style has made many a streetstyle roundup, sometimes only because he always swings for the fences, though no one can ever accuse him of not dressing himself — Uzi's IG bio has long touted his lack of a stylist. Still,...
HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, Rich The Kid, & More

We've made it through another week and as always, some of our favorite artists were there to reward us for our hard work, dropping new singles, albums, and more. Meek Mill was among the rappers releasing new projects this week, and Lil Wayne teamed up with Rich The Kid for a collab album too. We were also blessed with full-length projects from Atlanta underground rapper Thouxanbanfauni, rising artist Lonr., and OTF rapper Booka600. Of the new releases, our editorial staff carefully went through each new release and submitted our personal five favorite tracks from the last month of action, coming through with the latest update of our exclusive playlist on TIDAL and SoundCloud.
OVO Sound Radio Season 3 Episode 13 Ft. Meek Mill, Future & Lil Durk

It's officially October, so naturally, the OVO team is maintaining a strong presence this month. Drake, of course, closed the summer out with Certified Lover Boy while Majid Jordan is expected to drop their new album Wildest Dreams later this month. While there is a loaded itinerary in play, OVO...
