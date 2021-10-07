CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Lourd Explains How Relationship With Mom Carrie Fisher Taught Her ‘What Not to Do’ as a Parent

By Riley Cardoza
US Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearning lessons in unexpected places. Billie Lourd spoke candidly about how her late mother Carrie Fisher’s parenting style taught her “what not to do” as a new mom. “My main job when she was alive was taking care of her and making sure she was OK,” the American Horror Story alum, 29, said of the Stars Wars actress during a Monday, October 4, “New Day” podcast episode. “I was her main support, and I was 7, for a lot of the time, and that was really hard, and that’s why I grew up really fast because I was her best friend. I was her mother, I was her kid, I was her everything. And that’s one of the things I’m learning not to do with my kid.”

