On Sept. 15, first year members of the FFA chapter were able to attend the Northeast District FFA Greenhand Conference, held at Silver Lake High School. The Greenhand Conference is only for the first year Agriculture members as it is the first activity that students can attend to participate in workshops. These workshops cover a wide variety of topics including FFA Official Dress, Career Development Events (contests), future Career options, and Leadership skill development.There were 33 members of the Hiawatha FFA Chapter enrolled in Mrs. Wege’s Agriscience classes. Due to covid, some sophomores were unable to attend last year and experienced their first conference this year. The Northeast District FFA Greenhand Conference was the first in-person event of the 2021-22 school year.

HIAWATHA, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO