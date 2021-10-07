CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Award-winning marionette troupe performs at YSU

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 7 days ago

Tanglewood Marionettes will do two performances at Youngstown State University as part of the Donald P. Pipino Performing Arts Series. Founded in 1993, Tanglewood Marionettes is a nationally touring marionette theater based in Massachusetts that uses large, hand-crafted marionettes, colorful sets and integrated lighting and sound to create a fully immersive theatrical experience.

www.tribtoday.com

