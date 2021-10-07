Award-winning marionette troupe performs at YSU

DENVER (CBS4) – As the Denver Center for the Performing Arts prepares for their full return to the stage, hundreds of volunteers are needed to make show night once again a reality. After more than 19 months of shuttered theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DCPA is asking for 220 volunteers to help serve as ushers on show nights. (credit: CBS) Volunteer ushers often work Theater Company, Cabaret and Off-Center productions. The volunteers are asked to work one shift every other week. Duties often entail serving as an usher to seats, handing out programs, assisting ticket holders with disabilities and scanning tickets at the front door. Those who apply and are selected will be treated to occasional free tickets to Broadway and Cabaret shows, 20% discounts on DCPA education courses, offers to Off-Center experiences and a stipend to help with parking. (credit: CBS) Applicants must provide proof of vaccination from the COVID-19 virus, must be at least 18-years-old, must be capable of standing at minimum for one hour at a time and be able to navigate seating charts and stairs. The theater season begins November 18, those interested in applying should visit denvercenter.org/support-us/volunteer/.

