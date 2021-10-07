Laurinburg Exchange

Assault

LAURINBURG — Two residents of Beta Street reported being Tuesday after an altercation. The 49-year-old female and 56-year-old male were fighting and police say a knife was involved. The male sustained minor lacerations and was treated and released locally, while the female also suffered minor lacerations but was sent to an out-of-state medical facility.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Marvin Terry, 48, of Ashley Drive was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for cyberstalking and stalking. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Robert Adams, 38, of Laurel Hill was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG —Damon Giles, 41, of East Laurinburg was arrested Wednesday on warrants for misdemeanor larceny. He was given an $8,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Kyree Murphy, 29, of Maxton was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for simple assault and communicating threats. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Dajour Green, 30, of Britt Street was arrested Wednesday for felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for drug sale, felony destruction of evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic offenses. He was given a $500,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Charles Clark, 37, of Laurel Hill was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for violating a domestic violence protection order out of Richmond County. He wasn’t given a bond.