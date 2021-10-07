CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Fusion Column: What orchids and dandelions have to do with eating disorders

By Vivien Williams
Duluth News Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you click on the TV, scroll through Facebook or watch YouTube videos, the commercials and ads that pop up feature more diverse body types than what we've seen in the past. The media world seems to finally get that most people are not perfect and would rather see images of people who look like they do -- jiggly thighs and all -- than unattainable body images. So you'd think that maybe the incidence of eating disorders would be declining. Not so, says Dr. Leslie Sim, a Mayo Clinic pediatric psychologist.

