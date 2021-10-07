Health Fusion Column: What orchids and dandelions have to do with eating disorders

Writing was how I defined myself before food was all that mattered. I was a writer. This was the part of me that connected to the world outside of myself, what I thought about and what I wanted to do. I lived to tell stories. They could be stories I made up, stories of other people or stories of my own. It wasn’t something I questioned or decided to care about; it had always been there, as much a part of me as my arms and hair and stomach.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO