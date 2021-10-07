Exclusive: Heres Your First Look at Magic Johnson 1992 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Pop! Figure in Navy
ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. This past summer, during the 2020 Olympics, Funko dropped a host of Pop! figures from the 1992 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball team, aka the “Dream Team”. Included in that set was a Pop! for Magic Johnson, joining Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and other Dream Team members in their memorable white uniforms. Today, Funko (who will have a presence at ComplexCon this year), have announced that Johnson, decked out in his navy-colored U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball uniform, will be getting its own Funko Pop! figure.www.complex.com
