CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Exclusive: Heres Your First Look at Magic Johnson 1992 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Pop! Figure in Navy

By khal
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. This past summer, during the 2020 Olympics, Funko dropped a host of Pop! figures from the 1992 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball team, aka the “Dream Team”. Included in that set was a Pop! for Magic Johnson, joining Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and other Dream Team members in their memorable white uniforms. Today, Funko (who will have a presence at ComplexCon this year), have announced that Johnson, decked out in his navy-colored U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball uniform, will be getting its own Funko Pop! figure.

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan’s off-the-court life was a big topic of discussion for sports fans during the legendary NBA star’s playing days. At his peak, the Chicago Bulls star was arguably the most-popular athlete in the world. Everyone wanted to know everything about the six-time NBA Finals champion. The legendary NBA star...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Scottie Pippen
fadeawayworld.net

Gabrielle Union Reveals Her Reaction To Dwyane Wade Having A Child With Another Woman During Their Relationship: "To Say I Was Devastated Is To Pick A Word On A Low Shelf For Convenience"

For Dwyane Wade, his life after walking away from the game has been very exciting. Wade has dedicated himself to his family even more. On top of that, he has been making a lot of moves in his business career. Most notably, Wade became a part-owner of the Utah Jazz...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Uniform#Navy#Olympics#Complexcon#A Ap Rocky#Dream Team
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Reveals Who Pissed Him Off And Threw Him Off His Game: "Joe Young... If I See Him Again, I'm On His Ass."

Kevin Durant is one of the fiercest competitors in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets superstar is all about winning, always putting up a show for fans. It is rare to see KD having an off night, but the 2x NBA champion is also a human, like the rest of us. Moreover, he can get pissed and lose focus if somebody uses the right words against him.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant’s 1-word reaction to Isiah Thomas’ Kyrie Irving take

NBA legend Isiah Thomas recently claimed that the Brooklyn Nets “will not win the championship” without Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant, for his part, couldn’t agree more. On social media, Durant made sure to let everyone know how he feels after Thomas and former Nets guards Kenny Anderson and Sherman Douglas showed their support to Irving. Thomas, in particular, had nothing but praises for Kyrie and his impact to the game that people often overlook. In response, KD simply said “Factory” and “Fact.”
NBA
HOLAUSA

Watch Adele and LeBron James dancing Dominican music at Anthony Davis’s wedding

Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis got married over the weekend with his longtime partner, Dominican descend personality Marlen P. A-listers attended the ceremony and continued celebrating the union at a one-of-a-kind reception. The newlyweds hosted University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, Davis’ Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Derrick Rose pulls off dream proposal in Madison Square Garden

Being an NBA star certainly has its perks. Derrick Rose used his pull the right way as the New York Knicks guard executed his proposal to perfection in Madison Square Garden. Check out the romantic scene below from Rose’s Instagram. The Knicks guard even put on his lyricist hat for his heartfelt dedication to his future wife Alaina Anderson.
NBA
blackchronicle.com

Two WNBA Players Released from Team After Video of Wild Brawl Goes Viral

WNBA stars Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford have both been released from the Atlanta Dream. Williams. a point guard who helped to revive the struggling Atlanta franchise was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft, was embroiled in a wild brawl that was caught on video, ESPN reports. And even more problematic Williams posted the video of herself in the fight along with two teammates.
BASKETBALL
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy