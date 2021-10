The Davie varsity football team’s season has gone rapidly and terribly downhill. One week after losing by 38 to East Forsyth, the War Eagles lost by 38 Friday at Reagan. “It’s not anything our defense is doing wrong,” coach Tim Devericks told the Winston-Salem Journal following a 52-14 loss to the Raiders. “We’re just playing some really, really good competition. East and Reagan are just great teams.”