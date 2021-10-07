CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Outrage after gay woman diagnosed at Spanish hospital with ‘homosexuality’

By Sam Jones in Madrid
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HEro8_0cK3aZfI00
A Pride march in the Valencia region of Spain. LGBTI activists in Murcia want their regional authorities to apologise over a teenager’s treatment at Reina Sofía hospital, saying some in the health service ‘view sexual orientation as an illness’.

A family and an LGBT collective in south-east Spain are demanding answers and an apology after a 19-year-old gay woman who visited a gynaecologist over a menstrual condition was diagnosed with “homosexuality”.

On Monday the woman went to an appointment at the Reina Sofía hospital in the city of Murcia. After being examined she was given a piece of paper that included the line: “Current illness: homosexual.”

The woman’s mother told the online paper elDiario.es that the gynaecologist had asked her daughter whether he could include her sexual orientation in his report, and that she had consented – despite her surprise – as she thought at the time it might be relevant.

“At first, I thought it was funny, but it just isn’t,” said the patient.

The mother and daughter brought the matter to the attention of the local LGBT collective, Galactyco, which has lodged a formal complaint with Murcia’s regional government, the regional health ministry, and the regional health service.

“The World Health Organization removed homosexuality from the list of mental illnesses in 1990, and yet, 31 years on, there are still some professionals in Murcia’s health service who view sexual orientation as an illness,” Galactyco said in a statement.

The collective said it was seeking an explanation and an apology, adding that the regional authorities had ignored the patient’s legal rights. It also said the case was far from an isolated incident.

“Our association has received countless reports of degrading treatment because of sexual or gender orientation,” the statement said. “We find it alarming, unacceptable and intolerable that there are professionals today who are responsible for our health, but who ignore the realities of LGBTI people.”

The regional health service could not be reached for comment. But a spokesperson told elDiario.es that it was aware of the incident and that “all necessary measures would be taken to properly establish the facts and to proceed accordingly”.

Initial investigations, added the spokesperson, suggested a mistake appeared to have been made “when the patient’s details were taken”. In any case, they said, the hospital would be offering an apology to the patient.

Comments / 39

Zachary Ziriada
5d ago

you want to be recognized as a homosexual, but you don't want to be labeled a homosexual. welcome to the wokeness.

Reply(1)
19
Related
Telegraph

Dutch youths parade through village dressed as Nazis in protest at Covid rules

Ten people dressed as Nazis staged a mock execution of a Jewish prisoner on the streets of a Dutch village in a reported protest against coronavirus restrictions. Images on social media of the young people giving Nazi salutes and appearing to carry weapons caused outrage in Urk, which has the lowest vaccination rate in the Netherlands.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
The Independent

Liz Truss says it is ‘dehumanising’ to be ‘treated as a woman’, as she is challenged over trans rights

Liz Truss has said it is “dehumanising” for someone to be “treated as a woman” – calling for everyone to be seen as “individual humans” instead.Using the word “woman” is box-ticking that prevents a proper focus on “talents and ideas and hard work”, the equalities minister told a meeting at the Conservative party conference.The comments came as Ms Truss was challenged over the government’s treatment of transgender people, after a Council of Europe report linked it to a rise in hate crimes.On Monday, Ms Truss, who holds the equalities brief alongside being foreign secretary, said people should not have the...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses UK abortion law case

A woman with Down’s syndrome who took Sajid Javid to court over the UK’s abortion law has lost her case in the high court. Heidi Crowter, who brought the case alongside Máire Lea-Wilson, whose son Aidan has Down’s syndrome, and a child with Down’s syndrome identified only as A, had argued that allowing pregnancy terminations up to birth if the foetus has Down’s syndrome is discriminatory and stigmatises disabled people.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Gay Rights#Gay People#Spanish#Lgbt#Reina Sof A
International Business Times

Woman Who Is Not Terminally Ill To Die By Euthanasia: 'God Does Not Want To See Me Suffer'

A 51-year-old Colombian woman who suffers from a degenerative disease affecting her body's mobility will die by euthanasia this Sunday. Martha Sepúlveda Campo, who suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, asked for a permit to die by euthanasia in Colombia on July 26. This was four days after the Colombian Constitutional Court expanded the right to the procedure to include patients who suffer “intense physical or mental suffering from bodily injury or serious and incurable disease,” according to the EFE agency.
HEALTH
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Racial imposter syndrome is holding women of colour like me back in the workplace

As a British Pakistani Muslim woman, carving a name in the white-dominated media industry has been challenging. Throughout my work life, like most minority women, I have faced microaggressions and discrimination, which is to be expected in an industry where my South Asian community is heavily underrepresented. For as long...
SOCIETY
citywatchla.com

Pastor Who Said Floods are God’s Punishment for Homosexuality Arrested on Tarmac

Cave of Adullam Pastor Artur Pawlowski was taken into custody by police at the Calgary International Airport yesterday afternoon, returning from a speaking tour in the U.S. that included meeting Eric Trump and an appearance on Fox News. He was previously arrested this past May for allegedly violating pandemic restrictions...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
The Independent

Tory MP says people using term ‘white privilege’ should be referred to Prevent

People who use the “extremist” term ‘white privilege’ should be reported to the government’s counter-terrorism programme Prevent, a Tory MP has said. In a recording obtained by The Independent, Jonathan Gullis said it’s “racist” to suggest that every white person is “riddled” with white privilege. “Any teacher who’s perpetuated [it]...
SOCIETY
NBC News

Family of Colombian woman denied right to die call decision 'disrespectful' and 'illegal'

Denying Martha Sepúlveda a dignified death was a “disrespectful” and “illegal” decision. That is the opinion of the family and the attorneys of Sepúlveda, a 51-year-old Colombian woman, who was scheduled to die by euthanasia on Sunday morning. Sepúlveda would have been the first patient in Colombia without a terminal prognosis — expected to die in six months or less — allowed to undergo euthanasia.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Holocaust forum focuses on social media role in antisemitism

A one-day conference starting Wednesday will focus on the receding memory of the Holocaust as Sweden marks the 20th anniversary of a conference on remembering the genocide, with participants focusing on how social media is contributing to a rise in antisemitism.“There is a dangerous rise of antisemitism all over the world mainly because of the new social media,” said Nachman Shai, Israel’s diaspora affairs minister, upon arrival at the International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance in Malmo, southern Sweden. The media are "inciting and increasing the level of hate, and they have to take responsibility for that not to remain...
EDUCATION
Indy100

US woman shocked after being ‘charged $11 for crying during surgery’

A woman claimed that she received a bill for crying during her surgery, which provoked an uproar over the fascets of the American healthcare system. Midge, the woman in question who goes by @mxmclain, received an invoice after a minor mole removal procedure and was taken aback to find out that she was charged an extra $11 and was shocked to discover an unexpected additional US$11 for what was called “Brief Emotion.”
HEALTH SERVICES
Michigan Capitol Confidential

'All White People Are Invested In And Collude With Racism,' Says Author of MEA Book Club Selection

The Michigan Education Association’s Center for Leadership & Learning Book Studies currently lists three book recommendations for participants to choose from: “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo, “How to Be an Anti-Racist” by Ibram X. Kendi, and “Safe is Not Enough – Better Schools for LGBTQ Students” by Michael Sadowski. “White...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Magnolia State Live

‘Alabama Pickers’ husband and wife YouTubers both die of COVID, after touting anti-vaccine beliefs

An Alabama husband and wife duo that were popular YouTubers and had expressed anti-vaccine views have both died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, family members reported. Tristan and Dusty Graham of Huntsville were popular YouTubers known as the “Alabama Pickers,” a reference to the popular “American Pickers” television series. The Grahams posted videos about making a living through buying and selling items on eBay.
ALABAMA STATE
International Business Times

Seven Months Pregnant Woman Dies After Taking Pills To Abort Fetus

A woman in India, who was seven months pregnant, died after taking pills to abort the fetus. The incident took place in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. Earlier this month, a relative of 23-year-old Kumari Kanjaka died during childbirth. On Sept. 20, Kanjaka slipped in the bathroom and suffered injuries. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment and was discharged the following day.
WORLD
Fox News

Pope Francis on communion for 'controversial' Catholic politicians: Eucharist isn't 'prize for the perfect'

Pope Francis has cautioned bishops about wading into politics as U.S. bishops question whether or not to deny communion to pro-choice politicians such as President Biden. The pope spoke with reporters on a flight from Slovakia to Rome, during which reporters had asked about the debate that has returned to public focus following the passage of a new abortion law in Texas, which Biden has strongly opposed.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy