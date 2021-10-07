CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemonada Media Moves Into True-Crime Podcasts With Series About Nikki Addimando

EXCLUSIVE : The case of Nikki Addimando, who was convicted of murdering her abusive partner, is to be the subject of a six-part podcast series from Lemonada Media .

Believe Her marks the company’s first move into true-crime podcasting, and is being produced in partnership with independent multi-platform publishing house Spiegel & Grau and host and journalist Justine van der Leun.

In September 2017, Nikki Addimando, a young mom, shot and killed her partner, Chris Grover. After an exhaustive trial, Nikki was convicted of murder and sentenced to nineteen years to life in prison.

She never denied the shooting but claimed it came after many years of physical and emotional abuse. Her sentence was later shortened under the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act.

The series shines a light on the devastating effects of domestic and sexual violence, trauma, and the American criminal justice system. This is a true crime story flipped upside down — a story about survival, punishment, and a push for change.

Through rare access to police audio, official documents, conversations with Nikki, and three years of original reporting, host Justine van der Leun lays out the killing, the evidence, and the aftermath.

Believe Her launches on October 21.

Lemonada Media, which was set up by Stephanie Wittels Wachs and Jessica Cordova Kramer, is behind podcasts such as Good Sex and Our America with Julian Castro.

“Nearly half of all female murder victims in the US are killed by intimate partners,” says van der Leun. “But what’s just as shocking is what can happen when a woman doesn’t die — when she fights back. With ‘Believe Her,’ we’re unraveling one complex, layered case of criminalized survival, and we’re asking: How can we stop cycles of trauma and violence? What does true justice look like?”

“As a network, we never thought we’d delve into true crime, but when Spiegel & Grau and Justine approached us about this project, it fit so well with our mission to amplify unheard voices and tell the human story buried beneath the headline,” added Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada’s co-founder and CCO.

“We believe that Nikki Addimando’s story allows us to grapple with important, difficult issues, upending our assumptions and making us question our beliefs. We are honored to partner with Lemonada to shine a light on the important issue of domestic and sexual violence,” said Cindy Spiegel.

IN THIS ARTICLE
