I-84 will close this weekend for bridge installation, detouring drivers from Lloyd Center to Gateway
A project to install a pedestrian and bicycle bridge near Lloyd Center will close Interstate 84 in both directions between Interstates 5 and 205 this weekend. Crews will be lifting and rolling the approximately 450,000-pound, 400-foot-long bridge into place over Sullivan’s Gulch. This work will require a complete closure of the freeway at all hours from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8-11.www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0