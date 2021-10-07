I-84 will close this weekend for bridge installation, detouring drivers from Lloyd Center to Gateway

The major freeway will close from late Friday to early Monday for a bridge installation.Two major projects will impact transportation in Portland starting late Friday and in days to follow. First, Interstate-84 will be shut down beginning at 10 p.m. on Oct. 8 through 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 for the installation of the Earl Blumenauer Bridge. The eastbound lanes of I-84 will be closed from I-5 to Cesar Chavez Boulevard and the westbound lanes will be closed at I-205. The eastbound on-ramp from Cesar Chavez Boulevard will remain open. When completed, the bridge will connect pedestrians and...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO