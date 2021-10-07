CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Say cheese: A new Paparazzi selfie bar and restaurant is coming to Charlotte.

By Melissa Oyler
CharlotteObserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new selfie bar and restaurant is coming to the University Area with a goal: To bring back the dining, bar and nightlife experience all in one. No club hopping needed at Paparazzi CLT, where you will be able start with dinner and continue the late night party. It’s being opened by Charlotte native Montez Watson, who created the venue based on a vibe he said the Queen City has been missing.

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
NBC News

Travelers crossing land borders into U.S. to face vaccine requirement

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is expected to announce new vaccination requirements Wednesday for legal travelers entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, according to senior administration officials who briefed the media about the plans. Beginning early next month, nonessential travelers, such as those entering for tourism or to visit...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selfies#Paparazzi#Say Cheese#Food Drink#Wraparound#Daiquiri#University City Instagram
NBC News

A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy