Say cheese: A new Paparazzi selfie bar and restaurant is coming to Charlotte.
A new selfie bar and restaurant is coming to the University Area with a goal: To bring back the dining, bar and nightlife experience all in one. No club hopping needed at Paparazzi CLT, where you will be able start with dinner and continue the late night party. It’s being opened by Charlotte native Montez Watson, who created the venue based on a vibe he said the Queen City has been missing.www.charlotteobserver.com
Comments / 0