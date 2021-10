Many people are suffering burnout after months of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. And even as the world continues to open up, challenges such as the Delta variant remain. It’s no surprise there are high levels of stress and anxiety among the general public. That is affecting many workers’ performance, as employers are seeing. Lower resilience leads to lower performance and professional ambition and weaker relationships and lack of community at work, according to the Cigna Resilience Index 2020 U.S. Report.

