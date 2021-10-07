Sarah Hildering van Lith Named Director, Dance & Electronic at Ingrooves Music Group
Ingrooves Music Group, a world leader in music distribution, marketing and technology, has named Sarah Hildering van Lith to the newly created position of Director of Dance & Electronic. Based in Amsterdam, Sarah will work closely with the Ingrooves team around the world to drive continued growth in dance and electronic music, while also establishing an increased presence in the Benelux countries.radiofacts.com
Comments / 0