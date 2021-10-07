CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Sarah Hildering van Lith Named Director, Dance & Electronic at Ingrooves Music Group

By Wanja
radiofacts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIngrooves Music Group, a world leader in music distribution, marketing and technology, has named Sarah Hildering van Lith to the newly created position of Director of Dance & Electronic. Based in Amsterdam, Sarah will work closely with the Ingrooves team around the world to drive continued growth in dance and electronic music, while also establishing an increased presence in the Benelux countries.

radiofacts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Amadhia

The Best Electronic Music on Bandcamp: September 2021

Dark rituals and laser-lit rave-ups; electro for dark highways and mossy lanes; celebrations of place from London, Detroit and Hamburg, and a complete reinvention of jazz-jungle. As ever, the world of electronic club sound is built on diversity, and as ever, we’ve got plenty of it. But sonic purism has value, too, and this month you’ll also find perfect bare-bones Berlin techno and American soulful house. Whatever your taste, and whether you’re heading out for the night or locking in for headphone voyages, we’ve got something for you here.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Interview with MDLBEAST, on the growth of electronic music in the Middle East

Historically, when people think about electronic music, the Middle East isn’t typically a region that comes to mind. But MDLBEAST in Saudi Arabia is hoping to change that with their massive festival SOUNDSTORM, which has already received plenty of accolades and this year features an absolutely top-tier lineup. We had...
WORLD
EDMTunes

Toolroom & WaterBear Announce New Degree in Electronic Music & Business

Do you love electronic music? and want to make a career in the industry? Toolroom University, and WaterBear, two leaders in the music education industry, just announced the launch of their new BA (Bachelor of Arts) Degree. The degree will specialize in Electronic Music & Business. The degree’s goal is...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Don Diablo
operawire.com

Poznan Opera Names New Music Director

(Credit: Luca d’Agostino) Poznań’s Teatr Wielki has named Italian conductor Marco Guidarini Music Director. The conductor will lead and focus on the Italian opera repertoire, with a specific emphasis on the works of Verdi. Guidarini recently served as the Music Director at the Opera de Nice between 2001 and 2009....
PERFORMING ARTS
Attack Magazine

Learn Industrial Techno With Underdog Electronic Music School

Underdog Electronic Music School have a new three day course on industrial techno. Underdog Electronic Music School, (aka Oscar Verlinden) has released his new in depth course on industrial techno. Already well known to Attack readers for his entertaining channel on YouTube, this course is an extension of that but a far deeper dive than on the video-sharing platform.
EDUCATION
djmag.com

DJs for Climate Action launch new initiative for the electronic music industry

DJs for Climate Action has launched a new initiative to help the electronic music industry realise a more innovative, sustainable and environmentally friendly dance music industry by 2030. The report, Future Vision, lays out a number of recommendations in various categories. These are: Touring & Connection, Venues & Events, Economic...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ingrooves Music Group Uk#Afem#Fuga
musicinminnesota.com

Is Porter Robinson the most meta man in electronic music?

After all, he is a millennial, and boy did he lean into that. I’ve grown to become somewhat of a deep house snob over the last couple of years. I guess when you’re stuck at home, you’re most likely to listen to something a little calmer than the electronic scene usually provides*^
MUSIC
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Republic Names Wes Donehower Senior VP of A&R Youssou NDour Signs With UMG Africa

Republic Records has named Wes Donehower senior VP of A&R, label co-founder and president Avery Lipman announced on Tuesday. He joins the label after six years in A&R at Columbia Records, where he worked closely with Lil Nas X and Russ as well Koe Wetzel, Quinn XCII and 347Aidan, among others. Based in New York, he started his career as a coordinator at BMG Rights Management. “Wes is a welcomed addition to our growing A&R team and will undoubtedly make a major impact as he continues to sign, identify, and develop a new vanguard of innovative talent,” Lipman said. Executive VP of A&R Tyler Arnold added, “Wes...
MUSIC
phillyfunguide.com

Music & Movement Dance Classes for Ages 5-7

Music & Movement is a fun and highly physical program designed to aid the student in understanding rhythm. It introduces the child to the basic principles of music using songs, movement explorations and movement games. Rhythmic timing and rhythmic structure are presented to the student, first using percussion instruments and/or the singing voice and then transferring the rhythms to one or more body parts. Gradually the student learns to understand and process rhythm using the whole body as an instrument.
THEATER & DANCE
ourherald.com

GEMS Names Dube As New Director

GEMS (Girls Empowered, Motivated and Strengthened) has announced the hiring of a new program director. Adria Dube of Braintree, who assumed the reins on September 1 and is busy planning a few get-togethers for campers from the two week-long camps for middle-schoolaged girls in Randolph held this summer. Dube impressed the board with her independent thinking and creative problem solving, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Netherlands
MetalSucks

eOne Music is Now MNRK Music Group

Entertainment One Music (eOne), the current label and/or management home of High on Fire, Crowbar, Black Label Society, Creeping Death, The Contortionist, Enterprise Earth, Avatar and a ton more — and host to countless other hallmark metal bands over the years — is now known as MNRK Music Group (pronounced “monarch”). eOne’s rock and metal imprint, eOne Heavy, has become MNRK Heavy.
MUSIC
myheraldreview.com

Ideas for Group Music Classes?

Project Encore AZ is planning for their winter term music classes (starting in January). What type of group music classes would you be interested in? This fall term we have steel pan, Japanese ensemble drumming (taiko), recorders and flute choir!. New location: 88 S. 1st Street Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
Westword

A New Electronic Music Festival Debuts at Levitt Pavilion This Weekend

Five years have passed since Levitate Events CEO and co-founder Noah Levinson got stoned and dreamed up a melody-focused electronic music festival that favors instrumental live performances over DJ sets. A student at New York University’s prestigious Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at the time, Levinson was drumming up ways to push against the grain of many traditional electronic music events that center on intense sonics and heavy, rapid-fire soundscapes.
DENVER, CO
xpn.org

WKDU celebrates the 17th annual Electronic Music Marathon October 8th to the 11th

Initially designed as a radio class project in 1997, WKDU’s Electronic Music Marathon has evolved into a highly anticipated annual event. This year, the EMM will celebrate its 17th anniversary with a stacked line-up and secret DJ set. Kicking off at noon on Friday, October 8, EMM will go until Monday, October 11 at midnight. The broadcasts will occur from several off-location sites all around Philly.
MUSIC
Synthtopia

Berna 3 Turns Your Computer Into A 1950’s Electronic Music Studio

Berna 3, a virtual studio described as a ‘love letter’ to mid-century electronic music studios, is now available for macOS. A Windows release is scheduled for release later this month. Here’s what the developer has to say about it:. “Berna is an experience, a world of instruments that transport you...
COMPUTERS
seattlepi.com

Music Industry Moves: Ingrooves Offers Dolby Atmos Delivery to DSPs; Blaike Ford Joins Range Media Partners

Leading digital distributor Ingrooves will begin delivering music created in Dolby Atmos to DSPs, the company has announced. “We have worked closely with Apple, Amazon Music and TIDAL to develop an easy-to-use system that enables us to deliver Dolby Atmos tracks on behalf of hundreds of Ingrooves-distributed independent labels and artists,” said head of product Elliot Swan. “Labels can now deliver their tracks in Dolby Atmos to DSPs right from the Ingrooves client portal. The new audio experience gives music fans a new level of depth and texture to their listening experience.”
ELECTRONICS
berkshirefinearts.com

A Crossing: A Dance Musical

Choreographed by Joshua Bergasse and Alberto Lopez. Traditional Mexican folk song arrangements and additional score by George Saenz. Musical supervisor, Rick Hip-Flores, Musical director, Jeffrey Campos. Story consultant/dramaturg, Alberto Lopez. Cast:. Carlos L. Encinias, Ashley Perez Flanagan, Justin Gregory Lopez, Aline Mayagoitia, Omar Nieves, Andres Quintero, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Diego...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy