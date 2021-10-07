Sarah Hildering van Lith Named Director, Dance & Electronic at Ingrooves Music Group

Dark rituals and laser-lit rave-ups; electro for dark highways and mossy lanes; celebrations of place from London, Detroit and Hamburg, and a complete reinvention of jazz-jungle. As ever, the world of electronic club sound is built on diversity, and as ever, we’ve got plenty of it. But sonic purism has value, too, and this month you’ll also find perfect bare-bones Berlin techno and American soulful house. Whatever your taste, and whether you’re heading out for the night or locking in for headphone voyages, we’ve got something for you here.

