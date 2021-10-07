Can we please go back to colorful flagships?

So you saw the news and thought to yourself: I must have this, show me how, show me now and then you upgraded and saw that you can no longer move the taskbar to the top, left or right of the screen like you normally do, or maybe you are wondering where all the options went when you right click on the taskbar, honestly just read our review and then marvel at how Microsoft released Windows 11 to the public with Known Issues in true "ship first, fix later" style.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO