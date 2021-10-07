CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Can we please go back to colorful flagships?

By Rita El Khoury
Android Police
Android Police
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I’ve always liked colors. Simple, bright or saturated, sometimes flashy, riveting light reflections that catch your eye and make you stop for a second and think, “Wow, that’s beautiful.” For me, there’s nothing interesting about grey or black, or at least there’s very little that’s interesting and very little any object can do to be interesting if its outward appearance sits somewhere on the greyscale. This personal opinion holds for a lot of items in my life, and it certainly is true for my smartphone, the one object that I carry everywhere I go. But flagship after flagship, manufacturers seem hellbent on disappointing me recently.

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Neowin

Guide: Here is how you can go back to Windows 10

So you saw the news and thought to yourself: I must have this, show me how, show me now and then you upgraded and saw that you can no longer move the taskbar to the top, left or right of the screen like you normally do, or maybe you are wondering where all the options went when you right click on the taskbar, honestly just read our review and then marvel at how Microsoft released Windows 11 to the public with Known Issues in true "ship first, fix later" style.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Samsung's got no more security updates planned for the Galaxy Note8

The Samsung Galaxy Note8 had an excellent run. After the colossal exploding battery disaster that the Note7 represented in 2016, Samsung was looking for something that was good enough to not only clean up the Note brand but also become a sales success — and Samsung delivered. But all good things must come to an end, and for the Galaxy Note8, that time has come. It has officially reached end of life.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Color#Flagships#Design#Nokia
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s next mobile OS

Android 12 is finally here. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and gets a major refresh. Google has finally released Android 12 to AOSP, the Android Open Source Project — though you won’t get it on a Pixel or other device just yet. Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s next operating system. The best new features in Android 12 Android 12 brings a series of great new features and refinements to the operating system....
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The Galaxy S21 FE might not be canceled after all

It’s hard to remember a phone with as many conflicting rumors as Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE. We know it exists — a quick start guide leaked last month, as did Google AR Core certification — and yet, word of an unknown delay or cancellation continues to circulate. The latest rumors for Samsung’s next smartphone say it’s not dead just yet, but you might be waiting a while longer for it to hit store shelves.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Here's the Pixel 6 from the few remaining angles you haven't seen yet

Leaks surrounding the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro just won't stop. Google is scheduled to announce the new Pixels on October 19th, but given the current pace of leaks, it's likely that everything about these phones will be detailed before that. Just shortly after a German retailer accidentally revealed the launch pricing and pre-order offers for the Pixel 6 in the region, leaker Evan Blass has shared a plethora of marketing renders of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Google
Android Police

The first Android 12-based custom ROMs are ready for you to install

Google recently uploaded the stable release of Android 12 to the AOSP. While that was great to see, what we didn't end up getting alongside it were new Android 12 builds for Pixel phones. But while Google didn't step up with those, an open-source release means that OEMs can now start working on updates for their own handsets. It also happens to be exactly what indepdent developers need to create some Android 12 custom ROMs. Well, some devs seem to have gotten to work immediately, and now the first Android 12-based custom ROMs are already here.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

You might finally be able to send an emoji with dictation on the Pixel 6

Alongside the launch of the Pixel 4, Google gave Assistant a much-needed speed boost, promising future upgrades to certain features like voice typing. Last year, Assistant-powered dictation arrived on Gboard for Pixel users — only to disappear just a day later. It seems like Google is ready to re-unveil its latest AI-powered trick, but unsurprisingly, it’ll once again be limited to specific devices.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

As Pixel 6 launch looms, retailers get ready to sweeten the pot

Google avoided the worst of its usual smartphone leak cycle this year by announcing the Pixel 6 several months in advance — after all, you can’t have leaks if you leak it yourself. We’re finally under two weeks away from the phone’s official launch, but if that’s not good enough for you, a German retailer has detailed some unannounced information in a new ad.
RETAIL
Android Police

The best Google Pixel 5a cases

Once you've decided on and purchased your new phone (a Pixel 5a, in this case), the second question most folks ask themselves is: What case should I pair it with? Unless you're the sort to live dangerously, a case is a cheap and replaceable protective part that can make what might be a major investment last longer. But the Pixel 5a has a pretty lovely bio-resin-coated metal body that's almost a shame to cover up, so you may as well get something nice to put on top of it. Here are our favorite picks across a few different categories.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

With the Moto G Pure, Motorola makes $160 go farther than last year

Motorola's budget phones really do get around. Whether it's a Moto G or a Moto E, they're a popular standout at carrier stores that cuts between the richer Samsung and Apple devices. And it just so happens that we have a new one landing this month that changes several major things about what the Lenovo-owned manufacturer has been doing in a very specific price category.
NFL
Android Police

Live Transcribe looks set to pick up offline support as we gear up for the Pixel 6 launch

We know that Google's going to turn the Pixel 6 into an AI-powered translating and transcribing powerhouse, based on leaks so far. And ahead of the anticipated October 19th event, a teardown has just dug up details that point to Live Transcribe picking up offline functionality for multiple language packs, which could help provide some of that functionality.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google Assistant will soon let you mute alarms or answer calls without saying 'Hey Google' on phones

You can do a lot using Google Assistant on your phone or smart display with nothing but your voice. However, saying "Hey Google" for doing every simple thing can get annoying very fast. In April, we discovered that Google was working on fixing this with a "Quick phrases" feature in Assistant that would let you skip saying the obligatory hotword for basic tasks. More details about this feature have since emerged, and now, 9to5Google has managed spot how exactly Quick phrases will work on mobile initially.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

If your Pixel can't tell what song is playing, maybe Now Playing's new cloud search feature can

Google's Pixel phones have had a feature called Now Playing for years. Basically, your phone keeps a record of several thousand songs for offline detection, letting you identify them when one's playing nearby. And it works pretty fine. Or at least, it works fine as long as your song is popular-ish. While an offline equivalent to Shazam built right into the system is amazing to have, it couldn't possibly identiy every song you might run across. Now it looks like cloud search is coming to help do something about that.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung's October 2021 patch is out for the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 in the US

Samsung got an early start on delivering October's security patch internationally, delivering it to users before September had even drawn to a close. As usual, US-based devices are following about a week behind — not too shabby, considering Pixel owners only just got the update on Monday. As October continues to carry on, the first two Samsung phones are receiving their stateside updates, and to no one's surprise, it's starting with the latest Z-series foldables.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to make your new iPhone feel a bit more like Android

It’s that time of the year when Apple steals headlines with its latest iterations of iPhone and iOS. While some of you may not care, it’s recently come to our attention that at least 25% of our readership have made the jump to Apple land. Whether you’re still getting your bearings on iOS or you’re a seasoned pro, here are some quick tips to ease the transition and make your iPhone feel a little more like Android.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy