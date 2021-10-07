‘Squid Game’: Netflix’s Latest Phenomenon Turns Economic Inequality Into Propulsive Entertainment [Review]
“Okay,” says the incredulous and increasingly irritated substation cop, “let me just sum up everything you’ve told us so far, just so I understand. You went to play kids’ games because someone told you you’d get all that cash. So then they had you play Red Light, Green Light, and they shot everyone who got caught. But when you said you wanted to go, they said, ‘Okay, just go,’ and you don’t know what they look like or where this all took place. Is that everything, mister?” ]theplaylist.net
Comments / 0